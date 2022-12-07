Blackhawks Assign Reichel to Rockford
December 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned forward Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Reichel made his season debut with the Blackhawks on Tuesday in New Jersey against the Devils, posting 13:58 of ice time. He shares second on the IceHogs with 10 goals and 23 points in 19 games this season. He has nine points (4G, 5A) over his last five-straight games with Rockford.
The IceHogs host the first place Milwaukee Admirals tonight at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center.
Tonight is another Wet Your Whistle Wednesday. Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED before selecting your seats.
