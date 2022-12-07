Wolf Pack Open Homestand with Visit from Phantoms
December 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack open their second three-game homestand in short order tonight when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms come to town for a midweek battle.
Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.
Tale of The Tape:
This is the first of four meetings between the Wolf Pack and Phantoms this season, and the first of just two at the XL Center. The Phantoms final trip to Hartford comes on February 10th, while the Wolf Pack will be in Allentown on February 19th and April 1st.
The sides met six times last season, with the Phantoms posting a 4-2-0-0 record. The Wolf Pack finished the series with a mark of 2-3-0-1.
The Phantoms won the last meeting between the foes, taking a 6-5 decision at PPL Center on March 12th. The Wolf Pack got goals from Ty Ronning, Zac Jones, Lauri Pajuniemi, and Austin Rueschhoff in the first period to build a 4-2 lead but would surrender three goals in the second stanza to fall behind 5-4.
Hayden Hodgson lit the lamp twice in the second for the Phantoms, with Tanner Laczynski scoring the other goal.
Matt Lorito tied the game 5-5 at 12:55 of the third period, but Logan Day popped home the winner at 15:53.
The Wolf Pack took a 6-4 decision on February 5th in the last meeting at the XL Center. The Phantoms were 2-1-0-0 at the XL Center in 2021-22.
Wolf Pack Outlook:
The Wolf Pack suffered their fifth consecutive loss on Sunday at the hands of the Providence Bruins by a score of 3-1. Josiah Didier, Jack Ahcan, and Jakub Lauko all scored for the Bruins in a span of 5:28 in the second period to give Providence a 3-0 lead. Matthew Robertson would score at 17:07 of the third period for Hartford's lone tally of the afternoon. It was Robertson's first goal of the campaign.
The Wolf Pack fired a season-high 47 shots on goal in the loss, including a single period season-high of 19 in the third.
Tim Gettinger (6 g, 4 a) and Andy Welinski (3 g, 7 a) lead the Wolf Pack in scoring with ten points each on the season. Gettinger, meanwhile, leads the Wolf Pack in goals with six.
The Rangers assigned defenseman Zac Jones to the Wolf Pack last Saturday, while recalling defenseman Ben Harpur. Jones has one assist in two games with the Wolf Pack so far in 2022-23.
Forward Jonny Brodzinski was recalled by the Rangers on Monday morning and is currently with the club ahead of their game in Vegas tonight. Brodzinski made his NHL season debut against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.
Forward Brandon Cutler was signed to a PTO by the Wolf Pack on Tuesday. Cutler will wear #59 with the team.
Phantoms Outlook:
The Phantoms suffered a 6-4 setback at the hands of the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday night in North Carolina. Henry Bowlby broke a 2-2 tie 14:00 into the second period to give the Checkers a lead they would not lose. Lucas Carlsson would be credited with the game-winning goal at 3:32 of the third period.
Tyson Foerster, Adam Brooks, Jackson Cates, and Elliot Desnoyers scored in the loss for the Phantoms.
Foerster leads the Phantoms in scoring with 14 points (6 g, 8 a), while Olle Lycksell (4 g, 8 a) and Cam York (3 g, 9 a) are second on the club with 12 points each. Desnoyers leads the way in goals with nine.
Game Information:
WATCH: AHLTV
LISTEN: Mixlr
Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.
The Pack continue their three-game homestand this Friday night at 7:00 p.m. when the Milwaukee Admirals make just their second visit to the XL Center in franchise history. Join us for $2 beers and $1 hot dogs! On Saturday, the Grand Rapids Griffins come to town for just the second time ever! Bring a new or gently used teddy bear to the game to toss on the ice when the Pack score their first goal of the contest! Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
