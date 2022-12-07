Syracuse Crunch to Hold Star Wars Night December 17

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding Star Wars Night on Saturday, Dec. 17 when the team hosts the Bridgeport Islanders at 7 p.m.

As part of Star Wars Night at the Crunch, fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite character and take photos with members of the 501st Legion costume troop who will be attending the game in authentic Star Wars regalia. Additional Star Wars groups will have tables on the concourse. No weapons are allowed in the building.

During a night full of Jedi, Wookiees and Stormtroopers, the Crunch will play Star Wars clips on the scoreboard throughout the game after characters drop the ceremonial first puck. The Crunch will also have a LEGO R2-D2 raffle on the team's GiveSmart platform with proceeds benefiting Paige's Butterfly Run. Raffle tickets can be purchased by texting CRUNCH to 76278.

Tickets for Star Wars Night at the Crunch are $20 at www.syracusecrunch.com/starwars. Fans that purchase tickets will also be entered into a drawing for a 1980 Empire Strikes Back CGC 9.2 Graded magazine. Additional raffle tickets will be available for $5 at Guest Services and at Paige's Butterfly Run table on the concourse. A portion of the proceeds from Star Wars Night tickets will also benefit Paige's Butterfly Run.

The mission of Paige's Butterfly Run, Inc. is to raise funds with integrity to benefit current and future pediatric cancer patients and their families in Central New York through the sponsorship of pediatric oncology research and patient programs at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse, New York.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.

