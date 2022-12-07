Reichel Helps Hogs Solve Askarov, Admirals

December 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill. - After totaling 28 goals during their first three matchups, the IceHogs and Admirals managed just three goals after a shootout at the BMO Center on Wednesday night. While both goalies stifled the explosive, division-leading offenses to only three tallies, forward Lukas Reichel snuck the IceHogs past the Admirals 2-1 despite Milwaukee netminder Yaroslav Askarov's 36 saves.

Rockford goaltender Dylan Wells was also impressive turning 20 of 21 Milwaukee shots to earn the win and even the season series at two wins apiece.

Milwaukee scored the only goal of the first period at 9:42 after an IceHogs one-timer attempt was blocked at the Admirals' blue line and forward Kiefer Sherwood skated down the ice to tap a shot that inched past Wells shortside.

Controlling the momentum for most of the game, the IceHogs racked up seven power play opportunities but struggled to even the score. An uneventful second frame saw two man advantages for Rockford including a four-minute power play, but the IceHogs couldn't capitalize on the advantage. The Hogs finished the game 0-7 on the advantage.

Evening the score and finally getting on the board, Reichel caught a pass from Isaak Phillips from the high slot and sent a hard wrist shot fluttering off, up, and over Askarov's glove from the right face-off circle at 14:14 in the final stanza.

After a scoreless overtime, the division rivals went to a shootout where Reichel once again solved Askarov for the only goal in the skills competition. As Askarov came out of the net to challenge the shot, Reichel tossed another fluttering shot over the top of the Milwaukee goalie.

The IceHogs have won three straight games in six of their last seven dating back to Nov. 19.

IceHogs Highlights: IceHogs vs Admirals 12/07/22

Join the Screw City IceHogs on Friday, Dec. 9 against the Iowa Wild!

To honor the region's rich manufacturing history and the uniqueness of the "Screw City" nickname long associated with Rockford, the Rockford IceHogs will become the Screw City IceHogs on Friday, Dec. 9. Preorder a Screw City IceHogs replica jersey online now, and an additional line of Screw City merchandise will be available to purchase in the IceHogs team store at the BMO Center starting at the Dec. 9 game. Get tickets for the Screw City IceHogs game and learn more about the Screw City IceHogs at IceHogs.com/ScrewCity.

The annual Teddy Bear Toss game returns on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. when the IceHogs once again battle the Wild. Fans are invited to bring new stuffed animals to the game and after the IceHogs score their first goal, toss the stuffed animals onto the ice. The stuffed animals will be collected and distributed throughout the community to children of need to help brighten their holiday season.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.