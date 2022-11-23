This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey
November 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
The Iowa Wild have found a home on the road! Following a three-in-three weekend with a pair of away games, Iowa holds a 5-1-1-0 road record. While the Wild dropped a 6-1 decision at home to the Admirals last Friday, they picked up a point in a 2-1 overtime loss at Milwaukee on Saturday before beating the Chicago Wolves 5-1 at Allstate Arena on Sunday. The team continues its road tripon Friday and Saturday when it visits the Colorado Eagles. Continue reading This Week In Iowa Wild Hockey for your weekly update on the team!
TEAM LEADERS
Points: Sammy Walker (14, 7g-7a)
Goals: Sammy Walker (7g)
Assists: Steven Fogarty, Joe Hicketts, Sammy Walker (7a)
PIM: Brandon Baddock (32)
STANDINGS
UPCOMING GAMES
Friday, Nov. 25 at 8:05p.m. at Colorado Eagles
Saturday, Nov. 26 at 4:05 p.m. at Colorado Eagles
NOTABLE STORYLINES
Mike O'Leary scored his first goal in an Iowa Wild uniform on Sunday at Chicago
Sammy Walker is averaging a point per game (7-7=14) through his first 14 pro games
The Wild have gone 4-0-0-1 when leading after the first period
IN THE COMMUNITY
Following Friday's game against the Admirals, the Wild auctioned off specialty jerseys to benefit the Iowa chapter of the ALS Association
The Iowa Wild started distributing free materials for the team's Wild About Reading and floor hockey program initiatives to schools on Tuesday afternoon
THEY SAID IT!
"There's a lot of fight in the room. We know what we have and we're getting better every day. That's exactly what you want to be doing this time of year." - Iowa Wild forwardMike O'Leary.
