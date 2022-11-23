This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey

November 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







The Iowa Wild have found a home on the road! Following a three-in-three weekend with a pair of away games, Iowa holds a 5-1-1-0 road record. While the Wild dropped a 6-1 decision at home to the Admirals last Friday, they picked up a point in a 2-1 overtime loss at Milwaukee on Saturday before beating the Chicago Wolves 5-1 at Allstate Arena on Sunday. The team continues its road tripon Friday and Saturday when it visits the Colorado Eagles. Continue reading This Week In Iowa Wild Hockey for your weekly update on the team!

TEAM LEADERS

Points: Sammy Walker (14, 7g-7a)

Goals: Sammy Walker (7g)

Assists: Steven Fogarty, Joe Hicketts, Sammy Walker (7a)

PIM: Brandon Baddock (32)

STANDINGS

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, Nov. 25 at 8:05p.m. at Colorado Eagles

Saturday, Nov. 26 at 4:05 p.m. at Colorado Eagles

NOTABLE STORYLINES

Mike O'Leary scored his first goal in an Iowa Wild uniform on Sunday at Chicago

Sammy Walker is averaging a point per game (7-7=14) through his first 14 pro games

The Wild have gone 4-0-0-1 when leading after the first period

IN THE COMMUNITY

Following Friday's game against the Admirals, the Wild auctioned off specialty jerseys to benefit the Iowa chapter of the ALS Association

The Iowa Wild started distributing free materials for the team's Wild About Reading and floor hockey program initiatives to schools on Tuesday afternoon

THEY SAID IT!

"There's a lot of fight in the room. We know what we have and we're getting better every day. That's exactly what you want to be doing this time of year." - Iowa Wild forwardMike O'Leary.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10thâ¯anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10thâ¯anniversary season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

