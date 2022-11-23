Sanford Assigned to Milwaukee
November 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has assigned forward Zach Sanford to the Admirals.
Sanford has two points (1g-1a) in eight games with the Predators this season, his first with the organization. He scored his first goal with Nashville - the game-winner - on Oct. 27 vs. St. Louis, two games after making his Predators debut on Oct. 15 at Dallas. Sanford also averaged 12:04 of ice time, had six blocked shots and dished out nine hits.
Originally drafted by the Washington Capitals in the second round (61st overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Sanford is a veteran of 297 NHL games since making his League debut in 2016-17 and won the 2019 Stanley Cup with St. Louis. Prior to turning pro, the Salem, Mass., native played two seasons for Boston College, leading the Eagles in assists (26) during his sophomore campaign.
Sanford and theAdmirals get back in action when they begin a home-and-home set with the IceHogs on Friday night in Rockford before returning to Panther Arena for the second game on Saturday at 6 pm.
