Reign Win Over Barracuda

November 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign's Tyler Madden in action

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign's Tyler Madden in action(Ontario Reign)

Storyline: Three goals in the first period gave the Ontario Reign (9-5-0-1) an early lead they never relinquished on their way to a 5-1 win over the San Jose Barracuda (8-7-0-1) at Toyota Arena on Wednesday night. Forward Quinton Byfield posted assists on three of the team's tallies, while defenseman Jordan Spence scored his first goal of the year as well as an assist in the victory.

Forward Tyler Madden also found the back of the net, scoring for the third consecutive game, and forward Alex Turcotte posted his first multi-point effort of the season with two assists. Goaltender Pheonix Copley got the start and turned aside 21 shots to improve his record to 6-3-1 on the season.

Date: November 23, 2022

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score

Photos

Full Recap & Postgame Quotes

Three Stars -

1. Quinton Byfield (ONT)

2. Jordan Spence (ONT)

3. Alex Turcotte (ONT)

W: Pheonix Copley

L: Eetu Makiniemi

Next Game: Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 vs. Tucson | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.