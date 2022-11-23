Reign Win Over Barracuda
November 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: Three goals in the first period gave the Ontario Reign (9-5-0-1) an early lead they never relinquished on their way to a 5-1 win over the San Jose Barracuda (8-7-0-1) at Toyota Arena on Wednesday night. Forward Quinton Byfield posted assists on three of the team's tallies, while defenseman Jordan Spence scored his first goal of the year as well as an assist in the victory.
Forward Tyler Madden also found the back of the net, scoring for the third consecutive game, and forward Alex Turcotte posted his first multi-point effort of the season with two assists. Goaltender Pheonix Copley got the start and turned aside 21 shots to improve his record to 6-3-1 on the season.
Date: November 23, 2022
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score
Photos
Full Recap & Postgame Quotes
Three Stars -
1. Quinton Byfield (ONT)
2. Jordan Spence (ONT)
3. Alex Turcotte (ONT)
W: Pheonix Copley
L: Eetu Makiniemi
Next Game: Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 vs. Tucson | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
