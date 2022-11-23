Blues Assign D Tyler Tucker to T-Birds
November 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has activated defenseman Robert Bortuzzo from injured reserve. In addition, the team assigned defenseman Tyler Tucker to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Tucker, 22, has dressed in four games for the Blues this season, serving five penalty minutes. The 6'1, 204-pound defenseman has also posted seven points (one goal, six assists) and 13 penalty minutes in 11 games with Springfield. A native of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Tucker was originally drafted by the Blues in the seventh round, 200th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
