Sweet Seven; Hogs, Seney Stuff Stars

November 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill. - In their second-highest scoring game of the campaign, the Rockford IceHogs offense stayed hot and dominated the Texas Stars in a 7-2 win after two, three-goal periods. Helping pace Rockford, forward Brett Seney tallied his eighth and ninth goals of the season and added two assists in the win.

Rockford's offense overwhelmed Texas goaltenders Matthew Murray and Anton Khudobin with an onslaught of attacks in the first and final periods on Wednesday night. A trio of IceHogs lit the lamp in both frames to take a demanding 3-0 and later 7-2 win.

Striking first and notching his second tally on the young season, both against the Stars, forward Cole Guttman tossed a wrist shot from the right circle behind Murray at 1:24 to set the tone. Tallying his eighth goal of the season, Seney followed up at 3:26 with a shot from the high slot off a pass from the right dot from David Gust. Defenseman Isaak Phillips notched his second tally of the campaign from the left circle with a wrister that sailed over Murray's shoulder at 10:30 to seal the 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission and chasing Murray from the game.

Khudobin stepped in for Murray, but that didn't slow the Hogs offense. Despite Texas forward Curtis McKenzie finding the back of the net at 3:24 to start the middle frame, the netminder change didn't stop Gust from answering back by sinking a wrist shot in front of the crease behind Khudobin at 4:56 to restore the three-goal lead.

Heating up in the final period, Seney tapped the puck in off a blast from Dylan Sikura on the advantage at 9:48, before forward Luke Philp traipsed down the slot with a back-handed shot in behind Khudobin at 14:05, and forward Lukas Reichel chipped in his seventh tally of the season at 16:17. Texas defenseman Alex Petrovic knocked the second Stars goal of the night past IceHogs goalie Mitchell Weeks at 12:57, a short-handed tally, the fifth shortie the Hogs have allowed through 15 games.

Weeks faced 30 shots and turned away 28 to earn the win; Murray marked four saves and was tagged with the loss while Khudobin totaled 18 saves in relief.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.