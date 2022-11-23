Hogs Meet Stars for Thanksgiving Eve Face-Off

November 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs welcome the Texas Stars to the BMO Center for the third head-to-head battle between the two clubs this season tonight at 7 p.m.

Join the IceHogs for the first Whet Your Whistle Wednesday of the season! Fans can get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20 for every IceHogs Wednesday home game at the BMO Center this season. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED.

Rock River Valley Pantry Food Drive Tonight

The Rockford IceHogs, WIFR, and Lamonica Beverages have teamed up to host a food drive to benefit the Rock River Valley Pantry. Fans who bring a non-perishable food item to the IceHogs game on tonight will receive a free ticket to the IceHogs contest against the Milwaukee Admirals on Dec. 7, while fans 21 and over who donate will receive the free ticket and a Chicago Blackhawks Pale Ale koozie. Tickets and koozies will be limited to one per person who donates regardless of the number of items donated. The most needed items at the Rock River Valley Pantry right now include canned fruit, peanut butter, applesauce, canned vegetables, pasta and rice, canned beans, cereal, tuna, and soups.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 7-6-0-1, 15 points (5th, Central Division)

Texas: 7-5-2-2, 18 points (3rd, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward David Gust scored his eighth goal of the season in Rosemont, and defenseman Isaak Phillips notched his seventh assist to help secure the Hog's victory on Saturday night.

Texas is led by Riley Barber (8G, 8A) who paces the Stars in goals and points. Former IceHogs forward Tanner Kero ranks second on the stars with 15 points and leads the team with 11 assists.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs secured a last second 4-3 overtime win over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday. Forward Michal Teply notched two goals including the Hog's overtime winner with 11 seconds remaining in the period. Forward David Gust tallied on the advantage, and defenseman Alex Vlasic scored for the first time in a Rockford sweater. Mitchell Weeks marked 24 saves to earn the IceHogs' win.

Familiar Face-Off

Tonight marks the third meeting of the campaign between the IceHogs and Stars, but it's the first at the BMO Center in Rockford. The next two meetings will be in Cedar Park, Texas on Dec. 20 and 21 before the Hogs make the trip home before the holidays.

Teply Heating Up

Forward Michal Teply bagged his first multi-goal game of the season on Saturday in Rosemont, capped by an overtime game-winning tally in Rockford's 4-3 win over the Wolves. After going scoreless in the Hogs first seven games, Teply has contributed 3G, 5A over the team's past seven contests.

Power Play Push

Keeping their foot on the accelerator, the IceHogs power play has tallied in each of the last four contests, going 5-25 (20%) in those games. Rockford now ranks 15th in the AHL, converting 20.5% of their man advantages across the season.

Second Period Strike

The IceHogs tallied three of the four on Saturday against the Wolves in the second period and have totaled a league leading 25 sandwich frame goal on the young season. Rockford's 25 second period goals are most of any team, in any period so far this season in the AHL.

Next Home Game

Join the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, Nov. 25 for First Responders Night versus the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. The IceHogs will wear special first responder themed jerseys that will be auctioned off throughout the game on DASH via IceHogs.com or the IceHogs mobile app. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Greg Lindmark Foundation. Buy First Responders Night tickets here!

Join the Screw City IceHogs on Friday, Dec. 9 against the Iowa Wild!

To honor the region's rich manufacturing history and the uniqueness of the "Screw City" nickname long associated with Rockford, the Rockford IceHogs will become the Screw City IceHogs on Friday, Dec. 9. Preorder a Screw City IceHogs replica jersey online now, and an additional line of Screw City merchandise will be available to purchase in the IceHogs team store at the BMO Center starting at the Dec. 9 game. Get tickets for the Screw City IceHogs game and learn more about the Screw City IceHogs at IceHogs.com/ScrewCity.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Nov. 12 at Texas, 7 p.m. 3-2 Loss, Recap & Highlights

Nov. 13 at Texas, 5 p.m. 5-4 Win, Recap & Highlights

Nov. 23 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 at Texas, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21 at Texas, 7 p.m.

Jan. 3 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Stars, All-Time:

33-22-4-4

Know Before You Go - Join Us Tonight at the BMO!

Your Phone Is Your Ticket: Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the IceHogs app to ensure that you are able to save your tickets on your phone before you arrive at the arena.

Parking: Cash will no longer be accepted at the downtown parking locations. Pre-purchasing parking is highly recommended and can be done through the IceHogs mobile app, the ABM app, or the ParkWhiz app. Once you have purchased your parking, either pre-load your license plate into the system for touchless entry or pull up the associated barcode to scan at the parking gate. See below for more detailed parking instructions.

Cashless Arena: The BMO Center is a cashless arena but cards are accepted for all purchases in the arena.

No Re-Entry Policy: Per new ASM Rockford policy, the BMO Center is now a smoke-free and no re-entry facility. Please plan accordingly as a new ticket must be purchased if you decide to leave the building.

Bag & Gameday Policy: Please read our bag and game day policies for complete information for your visit to the arena.

Walk-Over Pedestrian Bridge: Due to critical structural repair to the bridge connecting the Church Street parking deck to the BMO Center, the bridge will not be useable for the foreseeable future. Please proceed to ground level to utilize the nearest BMO Center entrance.

New Public Wifi: Part of the new upgrades to the BMO Center this year includes new WiFi to keep you connected to all things IceHogs. Once in the arena, connect to @BMO CENTER PUBLIC. No password is required.

Fansaves: New for IceHogs fans this year, the IceHogs have partnered with FanSaves to provide special offers throughout the season. FanSaves will also be where we send in-game promotional activations like the Culver's High Scoring offer, Great Clips offer for scoring the first goal, and more! To get in on the action, follow the IceHogs on FanSaves (link located on the IceHogs app).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.