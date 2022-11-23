Coachella Valley Firebirds Hold Inaugural Golf Tournament

The Coachella Valley Firebirds held their inaugural golf tournament back on Monday, November 14th. The tournament took place at Classic Club and was made up of Firebirds players, staff members, sponsors, and season ticket holders.

Over 80 golfers took part in the outing, including Firebirds' head coach Dan Bylsma, assistant coaches Stu Bickel and Jessica Campbell, and the full Coachella Valley roster. Even Fuego got into the golfing spirit, wearing an argyle sweater with matching pants.

The tournament was the first organized team outing for the Firebirds, having arrived in the Coachella Valley from Seattle back on Sunday, November 6.

