Amerks Rally in Third, Stun Bruins in Overtime

(Rochester, NY) -Linus Weissbach's game-winning goal in the final seconds of overtime capped a wild third-period comeback as the Rochester Americans (9-5-1-1) scored three straight unanswered goals to erase a 3-1 deficit and stun the league-leading Providence Bruins (10-2-3-2) with a 4-3 win Wednesday at The Blue Cross Arena.

With the victory the Amerks have earned at least one point in seven of their first eight home contests so far this season, owning a 6-1-1-0 mark within the friendly confines of The Blue Cross Arena. Five of the six victories this season in the Flower City have come when the team trailed entering the final 20 minutes of regulation while all six wins have come by way of four or more goals. Rochester has outscored its opposition 16-7 after the start of the third period.

Along with Weissbach, who also earned the lone assist on the game-tying goal, recording a pair of points, Brett Murray tallied his second multi-point outing (2+0) in three games and first two-goal outing of the season. Anders Bjork tied the contest late in the third period as he scored his fourth goal of the season. Ethan Prow, Lukas Rousek, Jiri Kulich, Michael Mersch and Kale Clague all registered one assist each in the win.

Goaltender Michael Houser improved to 3-1-0 as he made sixth appearance of the season and second consecutive start. Dating back to end of the 2021-22 season, Houser allowed three or fewer goals in all 11 of his games, which includes both appearances during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Samuel Asselin (1+1) and John Beecher (0+2) both tallied two points each for Providence, which suffered its first road loss of the season after coming into the contest with a 5-0-0-0 record on the road. Fabian Lysell and Nick Wolff rounded out the scoring while netminder Brandon Bussi (4-0-2) faced a career-high 46 shots but was dealt the overtime loss. Bussi has faced 40 or more shots in each of his last three appearances.

Facing a 3-1 deficit with 13:43 left in regulation, the Amerks forced a face-off to the left of the Providence net.

While Sean Malone took the draw, the puck eventually made its way to the corner, where Mersch sent a pass at the far point for Clague. The defenseman blasted a shot on net before Murray crashed towards the rebound and swept it past the outstretched glove of Bussi.

The Murray goal from Mersch and Clague was his second of the night, the first coming just 1:51 prior to spoil Bussi's shutout bid.

Later in the period, and after stripping a Bruin of the puck in-between the circles in the Amerks zone, Weissbach gained possession.

The Swedish forward sprinted the length of the ice before sliding a pass to the near boards for Bjork. Bjork attempted to center the puck for Rousek, who was in-front of the net, but it caromed off a Providence stick and beat Bussi to even the score at 3-3 with 3:15 to play.

As the overtime period followed, each team had three shots in the first four minutes of the sudden death frame, but as the clock was winding down, Rochester got one more.

As Prow controlled a pad save by Houser, he circled around the net before lobbing a pass nearly the length of the ice for Weissbach. In a full-sprint and in-behind the Providence defense, Weissbach reached out his stick with one hand to knock the puck down. The forward eventually gained possession at the hashmarks and took one more stride before snapping a shot inside the left post to give Rochester a 4-3 overtime win with just five seconds to spare.

With the victory, Rochester, which has points in eight of its last 10 games, boasts a 9-5-1-1 record through 16 games and sit just one point behind the North Division-leading Toronto Marlies.

Despite seeing Rochester take the first seven shots of the game, the Bruins took a 2-0 lead after the first period.

Wolff opened the scoring with his first AHL goal at the 9:39 mark before Lysell added his fifth of the slate in the final 90 seconds of the frame.

Neither club found the back of the net in the second period despite combining for 31 shots.

Early in the final frame, Rochester got on the board as Murray exchanged a give-and-go pass with Rousek while the club was on the power-play.

Providence answered back to restore its two-goal cushion, but the Amerks countered back with a pair of markers to force the extra period. Late in overtime, Weissbach called the game late in as he scored his seventh of the late with five seconds remaining.

The Amerks resume their three-game trek through the Atlantic Division on Friday, Nov. 25 when they host the Bridgeport Islanders at The Blue Cross Arena. Game time is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start and will be carried on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV. Additionally, the game will air tape-delayed on CW Rochester on Saturday beginning at noon.

Storyline Stripes:

Dating back to the 2021-22 campaign, Rochester owns a 2-0-1-0 mark versus Providence, which includes a 2-0-0-0 record in the Flower City ... Tonight, was just the 15th meeting between the Amerks and the Bruins over the last 13 years ... The Amerks' 11 power-play goals at home are fourth-most in the league this season, going for 11-for-32 through their first eight home matchups.

Goal Scorers

PRO: N. Wolff (1), F. Lysell (5), S. Asselin (2)

ROC: B. Murray (6, 7), A. Bjork (4), L. Weissbach (7)

Goaltenders

PRO: B. Bussi - 42/46 (OTL)

PRO: M. Houser - 31/34 (W)

Shots

PRO: 34

ROC: 46

Special Teams

PRO: PP (0/3) | PK (2/3)

ROC: PP (1/3) | PK (3/3)

Three Stars

1. ROC - L. Weissbach

2. ROC - B. Murray

3. PRO - S. Asselin

