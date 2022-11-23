Forward Oskar Olausson Recalled by Colorado Avalanche
November 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Oskar Olausson has been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Olausson has posted four goals and four assists in 16 games this season with the Eagles, including a pair of game-winning goals.
Olausson was selected by the Avalanche in the first round (#28) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to making the jump to the AHL, the 20-year-old spent one season in the OHL, notching 26 goals and 23 assists in 55 total contests with the Oshawa Generals and Barrie Colts during the 2021-22 campaign. He also represented his native Sweden at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, appearing in four games in his first time at the tournament.
The Eagles will be back in action when they host the Iowa Wild on Friday, November 25th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
