Wolf Pack to Honor Fallen Bristol Police Officers Dustin Demonte and Alex Hamzy on November 26th

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack organization is honored to welcome the Bristol, Connecticut police department to the XL Center this Saturday night, November 26th. The organization will be honoring fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who lost their lives in the line of duty on October 12th.

The day starts at 2:45 p.m., when local law enforcement officers play a prelim game at the XL Center to honor Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy. The 'Benefit for Bristol' game will feature two teams, 'Team DeMonte' and 'Team Hamzy', and will be open to the general public. Both Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy's names will be featured on their respective team's jerseys.

Prior to the Wolf Pack's game against the Hershey Bears at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday night, a moment of silence will be held to honor Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy. Lt. DeMonte's wife, Laura, will join the Wolf Pack on the ice for the ceremonial puck drop prior to the start of the game. Family and friends of both Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy will be in attendance for the evening.

The Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation's 50/50 Raffle and that night's 'Chuck-A-Puck' proceeds will be donated to the 'Fun the First' account, which was set up by the Bristol PBA for the families of Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy.

Tickets for this special night are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. Doors open for the 'Benefit for Bristol' game at 2:30 p.m.

