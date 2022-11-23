Silver Knights Drop Single Game Contest to Condors, 3-2

November 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors, 3-2, on Tuesday evening at Mechanics Bank Arena. Colt Conrad scored his first goal of the season and Daniil Miromanov recorded his fifth goal in six games.

Conrad put Henderson on the board first with a goal midway through the first period. He collected Jermaine Loewen's rebound in the slot and buried it in the empty net to put the Silver Knights up 1-0. Brayden Pachal earned the secondary assist on the goal.

Luke Esposito, assisted by Tyler Benson tied the game at one in the second period.

Miromanov put the Knights back ahead on the power play. Assisted by Sakari Manninen, he gave the team a 2-1 lead just over five minutes into the third.

Michael Kesselring tied it midway through the period and Xavier Bourgault would score the Condors' second goal in 12 seconds to give them the lead.

Although Henderson recorded a total of 18 shots in the third period, the 3-2 score held. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit stopped 33 of 36 shots against.

The Silver Knights will continue their season at home this Friday, Nov. 25, at The Dollar Loan Center. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. Click here for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2022

Silver Knights Drop Single Game Contest to Condors, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.