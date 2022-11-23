Barracuda Drenched by Reign, 5-1

November 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Ontario, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (8-7-0-1) gave up the first five goals on Wednesday night at the Toyota Arena, falling 5-1 to the Ontario Reign (9-5-0-1).

In the first, the Reign would draw first blood on a power play goal from Sam Fagemo (5) as he cleaned up a rebound off a Quinton Byfield shot at 7:39. Then, Tobias Bjornfot (2) buried his first in 13 games as Martin Chromiak seemed a pass to him from the right wing. Tobie Bisson (1) then ripped a shot past Eetu Makiniemi stick-side to make it 3-0 at 4:43, his first goal in 42 games.

In the second, Tyler Madden steered in a loose puck from the crease to make it 4-0 at 4:41, his third consecutive game with a goal. At 15:45, Jordan Spence (1) would notch his first of the year as he drifted down from the right point and Alex Turcotte set him up for a one-timer. The Barracuda would finally stop the bleeding as Tristen Robins (6) went upstairs on https://theahl.com/stats/game-center/1024121 Pheonix Copley while on the power play at 16:44 to make it 5-1.

In the third, the Barracuda would begin the period on a five-on-three penalty kill and then take three subsequent penalties in the period. Despite multiple power plays for Ontario, the game would end, 5-1.

Makiniemi (3-3-1) suffered the loss, allowing five on 34. Copley (6-3-1) would earn the win, stopping 21 of 22.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.