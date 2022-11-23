Barracuda Drenched by Reign, 5-1
November 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Ontario, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (8-7-0-1) gave up the first five goals on Wednesday night at the Toyota Arena, falling 5-1 to the Ontario Reign (9-5-0-1).
In the first, the Reign would draw first blood on a power play goal from Sam Fagemo (5) as he cleaned up a rebound off a Quinton Byfield shot at 7:39. Then, Tobias Bjornfot (2) buried his first in 13 games as Martin Chromiak seemed a pass to him from the right wing. Tobie Bisson (1) then ripped a shot past Eetu Makiniemi stick-side to make it 3-0 at 4:43, his first goal in 42 games.
In the second, Tyler Madden steered in a loose puck from the crease to make it 4-0 at 4:41, his third consecutive game with a goal. At 15:45, Jordan Spence (1) would notch his first of the year as he drifted down from the right point and Alex Turcotte set him up for a one-timer. The Barracuda would finally stop the bleeding as Tristen Robins (6) went upstairs on https://theahl.com/stats/game-center/1024121 Pheonix Copley while on the power play at 16:44 to make it 5-1.
In the third, the Barracuda would begin the period on a five-on-three penalty kill and then take three subsequent penalties in the period. Despite multiple power plays for Ontario, the game would end, 5-1.
Makiniemi (3-3-1) suffered the loss, allowing five on 34. Copley (6-3-1) would earn the win, stopping 21 of 22.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2022
- Roadrunners Win Over Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Drenched by Reign, 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Win Over Barracuda - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Open Road Trip With 3-1 Win Over I-8 Border Rival San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Amerks Rally in Third, Stun Bruins in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Sweet Seven; Hogs, Seney Stuff Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Left Looking for Equalizer in Utica - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs Stump Stars in Rockford to Open Road Trip - Texas Stars
- Penguins Trounce Checkers in Rematch, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Strike Three Times in the Third, But Fall 6-3 to Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Open Road Trip With 2-1 Win Over Thunderbirds - Hershey Bears
- Islanders Double-Up on Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Suffer 5-2 Setback Against Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Abbotsford Canucks Hold off Rocket, Defeat Laval 3-2 - Abbotsford Canucks
- P-Bruins Topped by Americans 4-3 in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Down Marlies, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Defeeat Senators in Front of Sold-Out Crowd, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Sanford Assigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Hold Inaugural Golf Tournament - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wolf Pack to Honor Fallen Bristol Police Officers Dustin Demonte and Alex Hamzy on November 26th - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Recall Michael Kim, Ink Kevin O'Neil to PTO - Hershey Bears
- Series Preview vs. San Jose: November 25 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Austin Strand to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, November 23 vs. Providence - Rochester Americans
- Blues Assign D Tyler Tucker to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Forward Oskar Olausson Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Wolf Pack Visit Islanders for Round Three of the 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Host Red Kettle Game, Christmas Story - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game #15 - Roadrunners at Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hogs Meet Stars for Thanksgiving Eve Face-Off - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Drop Single Game Contest to Condors, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.