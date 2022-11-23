Anaheim Ducks Reassign Austin Strand to San Diego

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Austin Strand to San Diego, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Strand, 25 (2/17/97), appeared in five games with Anaheim this season, including his Ducks debut Nov. 12 vs. Chicago. Strand has earned three assists (0-3=3) and 10 PIM in 26 career NHL games with Anaheim and Los Angeles (2020-22).

The 6-3, 215-pound defensemen recorded 1-3=4 points with a +1 rating in 11 games with San Diego this season. Among Gulls defensemen, he co-led in plus/minus and ranked tied for second in points at the time of his recall. Signed as a free agent July 14, 2022, he has earned 20-29=49 points and 109 PIM in 146 career AHL games with San Diego and Ontario (2018-22). He also had 1-2=3 points in nine ECHL games with the Manchester Monarchs in 2018-19.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Strand appeared in 268 WHL games with Red Deer and Seattle from 2014-2018, recording 40-82=122 points with a +7 rating and 242 PIM. He had 7-13 points in 42 career WHL playoff games, helping Seattle to a WHL championship in 2017.

