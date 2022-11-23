P-Bruins Topped by Americans 4-3 in Overtime

Rochester, NY - Samuel Asselin posted two points on a goal and an assist for the Providence Bruins in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rochester Americans on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena. Nick Wolff scored his first career AHL goal, while Fabian Lysell also found the goal column.

How It Happened

Wolff's shot from the left point squeaked through traffic and found the back of the net to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 10:21 remaining in the first period. John Beecher and Asselin were credited with assists on the goal.

As the power play expired, Lysell collected a feed in the left circle, made a move, and ripped a wrist shot high-blocker side to give the P-Bruins a 2-0 lead with 1:27 left in the first period. Vinni Lettieri and Mike Reilly received assists on the goal.

Brett Murray scored for the Americans on a tic-tac-toe play from the right side of the crease to cut the P-Bruins lead to 2-1 with 15:00 left in the third period.

Asselin skated the puck into the zone through multiple Americans defenders and ripped a shot from the slot high-glove side to give the P-Bruins a 3-1 lead with 13:43 remaining in the third period. Beecher and Kai Wissmann were credited with assists on the goal.

Murray found a rebound in the slot and scored his second goal of the game with 13:09 remaining in the third period to cut the Americans deficit to 3-2.

Anders Bjork scored on a shot that deflected off a Providence defender with 3:15 left in the third period to tie the game at 3-3.

Linus Weissbach scored on a breakaway with 6 seconds left in overtime to win the game for the Americans.

Stats

Wolff's goal was his first career AHL goal in his third season.

Beecher posted two assists in the contest.

Lettieri's assist extended his point streak to seven games.

Brandon Bussi stopped 42 of the 46 shots he faced. Providence totaled 34 shots in the contest.

The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-3, and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

Next Game

The P-Bruins travel to Syracuse, N.Y. to take on the Crunch on Friday, November 25 at Upstate Medical Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

