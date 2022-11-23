Griffins Host Red Kettle Game, Christmas Story

November 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 vs. Texas Stars

Seventh Annual Red Kettle Game presented by The Salvation Army

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Seventh Annual Red Kettle Game presented by The Salvation Army: Help raise awareness of The Salvation Army's mission to provide programs and services to our West Michigan neighbors during the holidays and throughout the year by wearing red to the game. Several red kettles will be stationed throughout the lobby and concourse, and The Salvation Army's brass band will perform the national anthem and play a selection of holiday favorites on the concourse during intermissions.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stand while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Free Ride Friday on the Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 vs. Texas Stars

A Griffins Christmas Story presented by Centennial Securities

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Leg Lamp Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Griffins leg lamp , courtesy of Centennial Securities.

A Griffins Christmas Story: Come meet Santa Claus on the concourse and celebrate the holidays with the Griffins.

Inaugural Griffins Cornhole Tournament: With the help of the Michigan Cornhole League, the Griffins will host a cornhole tournament from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. in the banquet rooms at Van Andel Arena. Each team will have at least six games of cornhole and the championship match will be played on the concourse prior to puck drop.

Post-Game Autograph Sessions: Select players will sign autographs from the Griffins' bench after the game.

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: Presented by Buddy's Pizza, these packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2022-23 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and a coupon for one free cheese pizza per 4-pack at participating Buddy's Pizza locations. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 vs. Iowa Wild

Winning Wednesday presented by Michigan First Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16 (regularly $22), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19 (regularly $25), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23 (regularly $28). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to any of the following games: Bookmark #1 - Dec. 7 & 23; Bookmark #2 - Feb. 15, March 19 & 29.

