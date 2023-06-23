There Goes Gonzo: Pirates Select Contract of No. 5 Prospect Nick Gonzales

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today selected the contract of second baseman Nick Gonzales, their No. 7 overall selection in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft and current No. 5 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He will become the fifth player from the 2023 Indianapolis Indians to make his big league debut this season, following right-handers Osvaldo Bido, Cody Bolton, Carmen Mlodzinksi and outfielder Henry Davis.

Gonzales, 24, has hit .257 (56-for-218) with 14 doubles, five triples - second-most in the International League - six home runs, 27 RBI and an .820 OPS in 57 games with Indianapolis. He's been an on-base machine in June as the Indians' primary leadoff hitter, collecting 17 walks in 18 games for a .440 on-base percentage. The slugger has reached base safely in 17 of his last 20 games and has recorded at least one extra-base hit in five of his last seven.

The infielder has registered a perfect fielding percentage in 157 total chances across 33 games at second base. He's also seen time at third base (99.1 innings) and shortstop (62.0).

Gonzales was originally selected by Pittsburgh as the seventh overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of New Mexico State (Las Cruces) University.

