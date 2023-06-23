Wings Drop Third Straight, Fall to Omaha

The Rochester Red Wings fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers, 4-2, Friday night dropping their third-straight game of the series. RHP Joan Adon made his 100th career Minor League appearance, allowing four runs in the loss. The Wings were held to just five hits while drawing five walks.

"We game plan before and come up with a plan against each guy. You have to tip your cap. That's a hot team. Hopefully we can come back tomorrow, and they'll be ready to go tomorrow night," manager Matt LeCroy said.

Both teams remained scoreless until the top of the fourth inning, when rehabbing CF Kyle Isbel broke the stalemate with a solo home run that gave Omaha a 1-0 lead. Though the Wings managed to move two runners into scoring position across the first four innings, they wouldn't tie the game until the bottom of the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, CF Alex Call collected a sacrifice fly to left field that plated 2B Jake Noll to even the score at 1-1.

The Storm Chasers added to their lead in the top of the sixth inning, scoring three runs on four hits. Isbel drove in his second run of the evening with an RBI double that plated LF Tucker Bradley. C Logan Porter added another RBI single that brought in DH Brewer Hicklen, and a Rochester error gave Omaha a 4-1 lead.

The Wings threatened in the bottom of the sixth inning, loading the bases on two walks and a hit batter, but couldn't cross the plate. At one point, 14-straight Rochester batters went down without collecting a hit. After Millas hit his second triple of the season in the bottom of the ninth, SS Jordy Barley drove him in with an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 4-2, but it wasn't enough to take the Storm Chasers down.

"I feel more free playing in Triple-A. I don't feel any pressure, I just go out and play," SS Jordy Barley said.

RHP Joan Adon (2-5, 4.84) started for the Wings in his 100th Minor League appearance (66th start) in Friday night's loss. He worked six innings, allowing four runs while striking out three batters. RHP Tyler Danish came in first out of the bullpen to relieve Adon, working a scoreless inning. RHP Amos Willingham came in to pitch the final two innings, striking out three batters, while walking one while not allowing a run.

"I was really proud of Adon for the first five. His stuff was probably the best all year. He flashed some really good secondary pitches. He was in the zone with the fastball," LeCroy said.

The Red Wings went 0-for-3 on ABS challenges Friday night, while the Storm Chasers went 2-for-3.

CF Alex Call earned Friday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game honors after he went 0-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly, driving in the lone run for the Wings in the game. Call has now reached base safely in each game that he's played for the Wings dating back to last season (9 games).

Rochester returns to the field tomorrow for the fifth game of the series against the Storm Chasers. LHP *Anthony Banda *will start for the Wings, with pitch set for 6:45 p.m.

