6.23.23 Game Information: Columbus Blue Birds (32-39) vs. Indianapolis ABCs (31-40)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #72 / HOME #36: Columbus Blue Birds (32-39) vs. Indianapolis ABCs (31-40)

PROBABLES: RHP Riley Smith (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Kyle Nicolas (0-1, 11.25)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Cam Alldred recorded his second career quality start and the Indianapolis Indians bullpen held the Columbus Clippers to just three baserunners in the final innings en route to a 6-2 win on Thursday night at Victory Field. Alldred made his seventh start of the season and ninth of his career, tossing a career-high tying 6.0 innings with just two runs allowed and four strikeouts. J.C. Flowers, Yohan Ramirez and Hunter Stratton relieved him, with Stratton striking out Daniel Schneemann looking for the final out of the game. The two teams traded runs in the second inning before Indianapolis took the lead on a three-run third. After a leadoff triple by Nick Gonzales and back-to-back walks, Ryan Vilade singled through the middle of the infield to plate two. Mark Mathias drove in another with a sacrifice fly. Columbus plated another sacrifice fly by Marcos Gonzalez in the fourth inning, but the Indians quickly countered with a run of their own courtesy of Miguel Andújar's 19th double of the season. Andújar then tacked on an insurance run with an RBI single in the eighth for his third hit of the night.

MIGGY'S BACK TO MASHIN': After going hitless in two of his last three games following his career-high 20-game hitting streak, Miguel Andújar got back to mashing with a 3-for-4 night and his 19th double of the season on Friday. His 20-game hitting streak is the second-longest in the Victory Field behind only Rajai Davis' 21-gamer in 2007. Andújar currently ranks among International League leaders in average (4th, .346), doubles (T-5th, 19), OPS (7th, 1.016) and slugging percentage (9th, .600). In June, the 28-year-old is hitting .385 (25-for-65) with 15 runs scored, eight doubles, a triple, three home runs, 16 RBI and an 1.138 OPS.

VILADE BOUNCES BACK: After going hitless in 10 at-bats in his three games prior, Ryan Vilade has a hit in three games since and is 4-for-9 with two doubles and three RBI. Despite his three-game hitting drought, he reached base via walk in each contest. He has drawn at least one walk in five of his last six games and is currently working a 14-game on-base streak. The 24-year-old is hitting .316 (18-for-57) with four doubles, two triples, 10 RBI and 12 walks in 17 games in June.

CAM IS THE MAN: Southpaw Cam Alldred put together his second career quality start in a career-high tying 6.0 innings on Thursday night. He now has back-to-back quality starts and has become a steady force in Indianapolis' pitching rotation. Since May 5, he is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA (9er/33.0ip), 28 strikeouts, 1.06 WHIP and .200 average against in 10 games (six starts). Alldred is 1-1 and owns 2.81 ERA (10er/32.0ip) with 28 strikeouts and 1.09 WHIP in seven starts this season.

THERE GOES GONZO: The Pittsburgh Pirates today selected the contract of second baseman Nick Gonzales, their No. 7 overall selection in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft and current No. 5 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He will become the fifth player from the 2023 Indianapolis Indians to make his big league debut this season, following right-handers Osvaldo Bido, Cody Bolton, Carmen Mlodzinksi and outfielder Henry Davis. Gonzales, 24, has hit .257 (56-for-218) with 14 doubles, five triples - second-most in the International League - six home runs, 27 RBI and an .820 OPS in 57 games with Indianapolis. He's been an on-base machine in June as the Indians' primary leadoff hitter, collecting 17 walks in 18 games for a .440 on-base percentage. The slugger has reached base safely in 17 of his last 20 games and has recorded at least one extra-base hit in five of his last seven. The infielder has registered a perfect fielding percentage in 157 total chances across 33 games at second base. He's also seen time at third base (99.1 innings) and shortstop (62.0).

TONIGHT: The Indians and Clippers will continue their seven-game set tonight at 7:05 PM ET at Victory Field. With Thursday night's win, the Indians even the series at two apiece. The Clippers lead the season series, 9-5, with three remaining matchups. The two teams first met at Victory Field from April 25-30, with Columbus taking three of five in a rain-shortened series. Tonight, right-hander Kyle Nicolas (0-1, 11.25) will take the hill against Columbus' right-hander Riley Smith (0-0, -.--). Smith has never faced Indianapolis.

NICOLAS TAKES THE BUMP: Right-hander Kyle Nicolas will make his second career Triple-A start tonight and his first at Victory Field at 7:05 PM ET. He made his Triple-A debut at Iowa on June 17, he allowed five runs on eight hits in 4.0 innings with six strikeouts. Prior to being promoted to Indianapolis on June 16, he went 3-5 with a 4.36 ERA (26er/53.2ip) in 12 starts with Double-A Altoona. In May, his 40 strikeouts led the Eastern League and was the fourth-most punchouts in minor league baseball. Pittsburgh acquired Nicolas from Miami alongside right-hander Zach Thompson and outfielder Connor Scott in exchange for catcher Jacob Stallings on Nov. 29, 2021. Former Ball State Cardinal, was originally selected by Miami in the second round (61st overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft. He is currently rated Pittsburgh's No. 18 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

THIS DATE IN 1997: Tim Belk went 5-for-6 with a double, home run and four RBI as the Indians put up 18 runs on 20 hits in an 18-2 win vs. Iowa. Belk wasn't the only one with a standout performance, as Brian Hunter went 4-for-6 with four RBI of his own and a Victory Field era record-tying three doubles. Future International League Hall of Famer Chad Mottola joined the four-hit club with a home run and two RBI. The Indians pitching staff added to the overall dominance, allowing just two runs with nine strikeouts between starter Giovanni Carrara and Mike Walker.

