Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 23 vs. Omaha

June 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Omaha Storm Chasers (36-33) vs. Rochester Red Wings (33-37)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Anthony Veneziano (3-0, 4.38) vs. RHP Joan Adon (2-4, 4.73)

BUSINESS IS BUSINESS: The Rochester Red Wings dropped the third game of the series, 8-4, against the Omaha Storm Chasers Thursday night at Innovative Field...RHP JOSÉ UREÑA tossed two scoreless innings and was followed by five relievers who combined to allow seven earned while striking out 11...DH FRANMIL REYES launched a 427-ft. two-run homer in the first inning, his third with the Wings...LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN and 1B MATT ADAMS collected consecutive home runs in the fourth, marking the second time this season the Wings hit back-to-back long balls...Rochester looks to even the series tonight against the Storm Chasers, as RHP JOAN ADON will start against LHP Anthony Veneziano.

PUNCHING TICKETS: Rochester's pitching staff struck out 12 Omaha batters last night, while allowing just three walks...the Wings have issued three walks or fewer 25 times this season, striking out double-digit batters four times in those games...

Rochester has posted a 1.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio this season (561 strikeouts to 335 walks), which ranks 18th in the International League.

HAMMERED: The Red Wings posted the top three exit velocities among both teams last night after DH FRANMIL REYES smashed his first-inning homer at 109.9 MPH, 3B JAKE ALU's single registered 107.4 MPH, and 1B MATT ADAMS' home run registered 105.4 MPH...

Reyes' homer marked his second hardest hit ball with Rochester this season, his hardest being a 110.7 MPH single on 6/6.

RICHIE STREAKS: SS RICHIE MARTIN reached safely last night, extending his team-leading on-base streak to 18 games (since 5/26)...the righty's streak is good enough to rank seventh in the International League and is the third-longest on-base streak by a Wing this season...

Martin is hitting .255 (14-for-55) with a home run, four doubles, and 13 walks since the start of his streak.

RELEASE THE FRANIMAL: DH FRANMIL REYES launched a solo home run in last night's loss, marking his fourth homer this season (third with Rochester) and second in his last three games...the Dominican Republic native went 1-for-4 with a walk in the contest...

This marked his first home run against a right-handed pitcher while with Rochester.

Reyes' homer last night marked the Wings' 17th this year with two outs (sixth in June) and was Reyes' first with Rochester that gave them the lead.

LIKE JORDAN '96, '97: LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN and 1B MATT ADAMS launched back-to-back home runs, their 11th and 10th homers of the year, respectively, in last night's loss...this marked the second time this season the Wings hit consecutive home runs, with the first coming off the bats of DREW MILLAS and ERICK MEJIA against SYR (5/31)...

Adams and Blankenhorn are the only Red Wings with double-digit home run totals this season.

THREES COMPANY: The Red Wings launched three home runs in yesterday's contest, marking the sixth time the Wings have hit at least three home runs in a game, the first time since 6/13 against SWB...

41 of the Wings' 72 (57%) home runs this season have come at Innovative Field despite playing in two fewer games at home (36 on road, 34 on road).

Over the last two series (since 6/13), the Wings have the fifth-most total bases (138), the fifth-most home runs (14) and the third-most RBI (57) in the International League.

NO WAY JOSE: LHP JOSE FERRER worked a hitless inning in relief last night while striking out three Storm Chasers...the lefty has now recorded 11 scoreless outings this year, eight of which he also did not allow a hit...

This marked the first time this season he struck out the side in one inning of work, something he did three times last year.

Ferrer has now recorded three-straight scoreless outings, allowing just two base runners during that stretch.

SOUTHPAW SLAYERS: LHP Anthony Veneziano will start for Omaha tonight, marking the 23rd time through 70 games this season (33%) the Wings have faced a left-handed starter...this year, Rochester holds the second-highest batting average (.293, 128-for-437) against left-handed starters in the International League, trailing IOW (.316) and have collected the most hits amongst all Triple-A teams against lefty starters...

The Wings have recorded the fifth-most doubles (25), third-most triples (4) and fifth-most home runs (17) in the International League versus left-handed starters.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.