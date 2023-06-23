Perlaza Walks-Off Redbirds in Comeback Win

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (42-29) used a four-run ninth inning to beat the Memphis Redbirds (38-35) by a score of 7-5, Friday at Principal Park.

The two teams matched each other through the first three innings, each scoring one run in both the first and third innings. Memphis got on the board first with a solo home run by Richard Palacios, taking a 1-0 lead.

Iowa answered in their half of the first inning on a ground ball from David Bote, tying the game at one. An RBI triple from Matt Koperniak drove in a second run for the Redbirds, but once again, the I-Cubs came back.

Jared Young clubbed a solo home run in the bottom of the third to tie the game at two, marking his 12th home run of the year. Neither team scored for the next three innings, as the game stayed tied 2-2 until the seventh.

For the third time in the game, Memphis took the lead, scoring three runs on doubles from Palacios and Juan Yepez as well as a sacrifice fly from Chad Pinder. Trailing 5-2, Iowa got a run back on another RBI groundout for Bote in the eighth inning, and they weren't done there.

They completed the comeback with four runs in the ninth, scoring on an RBI single from Bryce Windham and a three-run walk-off home run by Yonathan Perlaza.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Chris Clarke recorded his longest outing of the year, tossing 5.0 innings of two-run ball. The righty allowed two hits and four walks while striking out two in the outing.

Jared Young went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a triple, a home run and a run batted in out of the three-hole. Young is now hitting .327 in 50 games with Iowa this year.

Yonathan Perlaza hit a three-run walk-off home run for Iowa tonight, marking their first walk-off home run since Jared Young's in the final game last season on Sept. 28 against Toledo. Perlaza has now accounted for three of Iowa's four walk-off wins this year.

