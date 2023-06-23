Redbirds Announce Promotions for June 28 to July 3 Homestand
June 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's June 28 to July 3 homestand. Memphis hosts the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) at AutoZone Park.
Wednesday, June 28 - Memphis vs Nashville - 7:05p.m. CDT
Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT.
Thursday, June 29 - Memphis vs Nashville - 7:05p.m. CDT
Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT.
Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday night is Throwback Thursday at AutoZone Park. Fans can enjoy $2 beers, presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon, and $1 hot dogs, presented by Sahlen's, as the Redbirds take the field in throwback Memphis Chicks jerseys.
Friday, June 30 - Memphis vs Nashville - 7:05p.m. CDT
Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT.
Tommy Edman Bobblehead Giveaway: Celebrate the Cardinals Gold Glove winning infielder! The first 1,500 fans will receive a diving Tommy Edman bobblehead.
All-You-Can-Eat Pig Roast: The Redbirds are smoking a whole hog. With the purchase of a specialty ticket, fans can enjoy a two-hour, all-you-can-eat buffet featuring smoked pork, potatoes, corn, rolls, hot dogs and more. For tickets, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat
Saturday, July 1 - Memphis vs Nashville - 6:35p.m. CDT
Gates open at 5:30p.m. CDT.
Redbirds Powder Blue Replica Jersey Giveaway: The Redbirds powder blue jerseys aren't just for Sundays anymore. The first 1,500 fans will receive a free powder blue replica jersey.
Postgame Fireworks Show: Following the game, the Redbirds will launch the largest fireworks shows from centerfield presented by Tennessee Lottery. The record won't last long...
Sunday, July 2 - Memphis vs Nashville- 6:35p.m. CDT
Gates open at 5:30p.m. CDT.
Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans at AutoZone Park will receive a Hawaiian shirt featuring elements from the Redbirds 25 years of history.
Ice Cream Sunday: Kids, age 12 and under, will receive a free treat courtesy of Prairie Farms.
Kids Run the Bases: Following the game, kids, age 12 and under, can run the bases under the lights just like the pros!
Monday, July 3 - Memphis vs Nashville - 6:35p.m. CDT
Gates open at 5:30p.m. CDT
All-You-Can-Eat-BBQ Nachos: For one night only, everyone's favorite concession item is available as an all-you-can-eat buffet. The buffet will feature the famous BBQ nachos (chicken and pulled pork options), hot dogs, coleslaw and more.
Specialty Jerseys & Hats: The Redbirds will wear special, Independence Day-themed jerseys and hats. Following the game, fans can bid on the team-issued gear at milbauctions.com.
Speed Painting: Speed painter and winner of ABC's Gong Show, Jessica Haas will race against the clock to complete a work of art during the national anthem. The painting will be auctioned online at milbauctions.com.
Postgame Fireworks Show: The Redbirds will close out the Red, White and Boom Celebration with a new record largest fireworks show in AutoZone Park history, presented by AutoZone.
For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.
