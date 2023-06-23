Omaha Wins Third Straight Over Rochester, 4-2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Omaha Storm Chasers took a third straight game over the Rochester Red Wings, 4-2 on Friday, as Kyle Isbel drove in two runs and Anthony Veneziano allowed just one unearned run over 5.0 innings.

While the teams traded zeros on the scoreboard over the first three innings, Isbel put Omaha ahead to open the fourth inning with a solo home run, his second on this Major League rehab assignment for an early 1-0 lead.

Veneziano worked out of trouble in the first and second innings, getting double plays to erase jams in both frames. He retired eight straight from the end of the second through the fourth, then the leadoff hitter of the fifth reached on an error and came around to score on a sacrifice fly, his only run of the night. Outside of the unearned run, Veneziano held the Red Wings to two hits, while striking out three across 5.0 innings.

With the score tied at 1-1 after the fifth, Tucker Bradley singled to open the sixth, then Brewer Hicklen was hit by a pitch and Isbel wasted no time giving Omaha the lead back, as he singled in Bradley, then Logan Porter singled in Hicklen for a 3-1 lead. Isbel dashed home moments later on an errant throw for a 4-1 lead.

Andrés Núñez loaded the bases but worked out of the sixth inning without allowing a run, then handed the ball off to Mike Mayers who fired two scoreless innings in his return to the Storm Chasers and his first relief outing with Omaha this year.

Collin Snider allowed a leadoff triple that came around to score in the bottom of the ninth, but otherwise finished off the game for his second save of the season, securing Omaha's 14th win in the team's last 15 games.

Porter's single in the sixth put him on base for his 23rd straight game, continuing Omaha's longest on-base streak and tied for the longest in his career.

With a single in the sixth and double in the seventh, Bradley has hits in five straight games but multiple hits in each of his last four games.

The Chasers will try and win a fourth straight game Saturday at 5:45 in Rochester, trying to secure what would be a third straight series win.

