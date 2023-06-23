Durham Bulls Announce Bulls Blend Coffee in Partnership with Derby Coffee Roasters

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls today have spilled the beans on their new Bulls Blend Coffee in partnership with Durham-based Derby Coffee Roasters. Bulls Blend will be available for purchase online and in-store at the Ballpark Corner Store at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, as well as through Derby Coffee Roasters and future retail locations.

"We are very excited to enter into this unique local partnership with Durham's Derby Coffee Roasters," said Durham Bulls General Manager Tyler Parsons. "Just as the Durham Bulls bring people together, we believe Bulls Blend will do the same, no matter if it is the morning of a ballgame or the middle of winter counting down the days until the next season."

"As the founder and owner of Derby Roasters, I am incredibly honored and excited about this partnership to create and share the Bulls Blend with the Bull City," said Kevin Derby, Owner and Roaster at Derby Coffee Roasters. "Durham and baseball have been lifelong loves of mine. The opportunity to combine coffee, baseball, and the Durham Bulls into a single project is something beyond my wildest dreams. I hope the community finds Bulls Blend just as satisfying as hearing 'Bulls Win' at the DBAP on a summer's night."

Perfect for the morning lollygagger, this blend is a medium roast from Brazil, with notes of chocolate and nougat announcing its presence with authority, coupled with a juicy, balanced body. Whether it's the grind of a baseball season, a long work day or even a lazy weekend reading Walt Whitman, this roast is just happy to be here, and hope it can help the ball club.

Bulls Blend is now available in-store and online via the Ballpark Corner Store. Business and retail locations interested in carrying the Bulls Blend brand may contact Kevin Derby at kevin@derbyroasters.com.

