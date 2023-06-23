SWB Game Notes - June 23

June 23, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (32-40) vs Vejigantes de Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (33-38)

Game 72 | Home Game 36 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Friday, June 23, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Zach Thompson (3-4, 6.31) vs RHP Clayton Beeter (No Record)

JAMIE'S STREAK - Last night, Jamie Westbrook, 28, snapped his 15-game hitting and on-base streak. It extended from May 28 to June 21 through 51 at-bats. He had 24 hits with three of them being home runs. The righty's average during this time was .471.

FLO'S FLYING - Estevan Florial had four homers in the series last week to total 18 homers on the year. Last, night he smacked his 19th deep to right center, marking the most he has hit in one season. He has done this in the 55 games he is played in this year. This ranks him tied for fourth in all of Minor League Baseball. Prior to this, the most Flo has ever hit in a season is 18 in 2021 when he split time between Somerset, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and New York.

FIELDING FAUX PAS- The RailRiders have committed a total of 68 errors on the season with two made last night. This puts them second in the International League in this category to Worcester with 69. Andres Chaparro has the most with 11. Buffalo has made 48 miscues. Visalia leads all of Minor League Baseball with 102.

BY THE NUMBERS -The team is 7-4 on Tuesday's and 8-5 in the first game of the series. On Wednesday's SWB is 7-2. These are the only two days of the week with winning records. When the RailRiders his two or more home runs 21-10 and when they score first their record is 19-14.

FIRST HALF FLYING - Triple-A baseball is set to finish up the first half after this final week of games. The record resets to begin the start of the second half at Syracuse. The playoff format takes the best record of all 20 teams in the International League from each half for the first round. Then the winner will take on the champion of the Pacific Coast League.

HOMER HEAVEN- The RailRiders were the first International League team to hit 100 home runs and they now have 119. Buffalo has just 47 as a team, the least amount in all of Triple-A. The New York Yankees have totaled 111. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with nineteen.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had seven different first basemen this season. Andres Chaparro leads the way with 27 starts, while Billy McKinney has made 23 starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez each made their first professional start at the corner this season and now have each defended there a couple of times. Franchy Cordero also played a handful of frames at first.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has four birthdays in June. Oswald Peraza turns 23 on June 15 while the following day Will Warren turns 24. On the 18th of the month, Jamie Westbrook turns 28 and finally Michael Feliz turns 30 on June 28.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect outfielder Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

