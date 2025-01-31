The Tale of the Royal City Jockstraps

In the early 20th century, in the industrious town of Guelph, Ontario, innovation was brewing-not just in factories but on the ice. Known as the Royal City for its regal ties, Guelph was also home to the esteemed Guelph Elastic Hosiery Co., a textile giant known for its dependable socks, stockings, and unyielding commitment to "stretchy solutions for the modern body." Little did anyone know that this humble factory founded by Joseph Cartledge in 1906 would become the birthplace of an iconic hockey team with an even more iconic story.

It was the winter of 1926, and the small town was buzzing with anticipation. The local junior hockey team, the Guelph Elastic Stretchers, was preparing for their first home game of the season. The team, a ragtag bunch of enthusiastic but somewhat under-skilled teenagers, had become something of a local legend-not for their athleticism, but for their, shall we say, unique style of play.

The Elastic Stretchers, named for their sponsors the Guelph Elastic Hosiery Co., had a history of spirited, though often reckless, games. They were known for charging the ice with all the finesse of a bull in a china shop. Slapshots were hard and wild, but rarely on target. Checks were delivered with enthusiasm, but accuracy wasn't a priority. And when it came to skating, they moved like a herd of bison, each player in pursuit of the puck, regardless of whether it was in their possession or not.

The team's wild, unpredictable playstyle matched their equally chaotic personalities. The Elastic Stretchers were a band of misfits, but their heart was as big as the rink they played on. They were determined to win their first home game, and nothing-nothing-would stand in their way.

That was, until one fateful evening.

The Invention That Changed Hockey Forever

It all began when Jimmy "Buster" McGrath, the team's goaltender, took a particularly rough hit to the groin during a high-stakes scrimmage. He was down for what seemed like an eternity, clutching his family jewels with a look of profound regret in his eyes. The rest of the team circled around him, concerned but not quite sure how to help.

"Buster, what happened?" asked Tommy "Frosty" Johnson, the team captain, who had never been one to mince words. "You're the toughest guy on the team! You've taken pucks to the face, sticks to the ribs, and yet you're down like a sack of potatoes?"

"It's the crown jewels, Frosty," Buster muttered through gritted teeth. "Nothing can prepare a man for a slapshot there."

Tommy stood in silence for a moment. Then, as if struck by divine inspiration, he clapped his hands together. "That's it!" he shouted.

The team looked at him, confused. "What's it, Captain?"

"I've got an idea. A brilliant idea. Something that'll protect every Elastic Stretcher on this team."

That night, fueled by coffee and the groans of his goaltender, Tommy got to work at the factory stitching a revolutionary undergarment. It combined the support of the traditional jockstrap with an ingenious addition: a sturdy pocket to hold a protective cup.

Tommy dubbed it the "Protex."

The next practice, Tommy proudly presented the creation to his team. "Gentlemen, behold the future of hockey safety," he said, raising the cup high.

Buster, still nursing his sore spots, was the first to try it on. He strapped it on, and despite a few odd looks from the rest of the team, he felt something incredible: relief. It was as though the gods themselves had intervened. He could move, skate, and-most importantly-face a slapshot without fearing for his manhood.

The team, impressed with Tommy's ingenuity, immediately adopted the "protective cup" as part of their official uniform. No longer would they suffer the same fate as Buster. And, as the legend goes, the very first use of the cup led to an undefeated season for the Guelph Elastic Stretchers.

But the real twist came during the 1927 championship game. The Elastic Stretchers were facing their toughest rivals, the Waterloo Wranglers. It was a brutal, no-holds-barred match, with both teams throwing everything they had at each other. With the score tied in the final seconds, the puck flew toward Buster's net-and a player from the Wranglers took a powerful slapshot. The puck rocketed toward Buster, but in an uncanny twist, it ricocheted off his newly invented cup and sent the puck flying down the ice, where it was intercepted by Tommy.

Tommy, now in full stride, flicked the puck into the opponent's net, securing a dramatic victory and winning the Elastic Stretchers their first ever championship.

The Birth of the Jockstraps

In 1927 with the Protex patent filed, the Guelph Elastic Stretchers rebranded as the Royal City Jockstraps to celebrate a championship and the local factory's contribution to hockey safety - honouring both the town and the equipment that kept their future generations safe. Their logo? A bold, heroic peanut lifting his stick while shielded by the famous protective cup.

The team became local legends, and word of the Protex spread far beyond the borders of Guelph. Soon, it became a standard piece of equipment for every player, young and old, across Canada and beyond.

And so, thanks to a scrappy junior hockey team in a small Ontario town, the humble "Jockstraps" would go down in history as the birthplace of the protective cup, forever changing the game of hockey.

As for the team, they still play hard, fight through injuries, and most importantly-keep their manhood intact. And while the name "Jockstraps" might be a bit silly, no one can deny that they were true pioneers in the world of hockey safety.

Nearly one century later, the Royal City Jockstraps continue their quest to Raise the Cup in jerseys that pay tribute to the Guelph Elastic Hosiery Co. and the Protex with colours taken directly from the box that the cup was sold in when it was introduced to the hockey world in 1927.

