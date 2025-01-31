Carson Cameron Named OHL East Division Academic Player of the Month for January

January 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes defenceman Carson Cameron

(Peterborough, ON) - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Academic Players of the Month for January, proudly presented by Hockley Valley Resort.

Peterborough Petes defenceman Carson Cameron is the East Division Academic Player of the Month for January. The 17-year-old from Bobcaygeon, Ont., is currently excelling academically at Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School. Cameron has achieved an 86% average in Grade 12 Advanced Functions, an 81% average in Physics, and is maintaining excellent grades in Interdisciplinary Studies, Healthy Active Living, and Physical Education.

"Carson is a leader both on and off of the ice. He participates in all team community events while maintaining a high academic average. He was taking academic overload as he was finishing up courses online while attending school," said Petes academic advisor Shannon Fife.

Peterborough's first-round (13th overall) pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, Cameron has appeared in 43 games this season, recording seven goals, 13 assists and 20 points. Over 102 regular season contests with the Petes, the 6-foot-2, 193lb. blueliner has registered 46 points (11-35-46). NHL Central Scouting listed Cameron as the 87th-ranked North American skater eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft in their recently released midterms.

The Petes are back in action on Friday, January 31, when they travel to Brampton to complete a home and home with the Brampton Steelheads. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the CAA Centre. Fans can catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

