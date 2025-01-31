OHL Announces Academic Players of the Month for January Presented by Hockley Valley Resort

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Academic Players of the Month for January, proudly presented by Hockley Valley Resort.

East Division - Carson Cameron (Peterborough Petes)

Peterborough Petes defenceman Carson Cameron is the East Division Academic Player of the Month for January. The 17-year-old from Bobcaygeon, Ont., is currently excelling academically at Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School. Cameron has achieved an 86% average in Grade 12 Advanced Functions, an 81% average in Physics, and is maintaining excellent grades in Interdisciplinary Studies, Healthy Active Living, and Physical Education.

"Carson is a leader both on and off of the ice. He participates in all team community events while maintaining a high academic average. He was taking academic overload as he was finishing up courses online while attending school," said Petes academic advisor Shannon Fife.

Peterborough's first-round (13th overall) pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, Cameron has appeared in 43 games this season, recording seven goals, 13 assists and 20 points. Over 102 regular season contests with the Petes, the 6-foot-2, 193lb. blueliner has registered 46 points (11-35-46). NHL Central Scouting listed Cameron as the 87th-ranked North American skater eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft in their recently released midterms.

Central Division - Troy Patton (Brampton Steelheads)

Brampton Steelheads first-year forward Troy Patton is the Central Division Academic Player of the Month for January. Patton has achieved high standing in Grade 11 studies at Philip Pocock Catholic Secondary School, engaged in Financial Accounting, Functions and Business Leadership Management courses.

"Troy has demonstrated exceptional dedication to both their studies and athletic performance, consistently balancing academics with athletic excellence. This month, Troy achieved outstanding grades while maintaining a positive attitude and strong work ethic. Troy's ability to manage time effectively, set personal goals, and support peers has set a great example for others," said Steelheads Assistant Coach and Academic Advisor, Matt Chiarantano. "We are proud of his achievements and look forward to seeing Troy's continued success both in the classroom and on the field. Keep up the great work," he added.

Selected in the second round (34th overall) by Brampton in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Barrie Colts U16 AAA program, the 5-foot-10, 178lb. centreman has tallied two goals and two assists in 24 games played with the Steelheads this season.

Midwest Division - Tristan Delisle (Owen Sound Attack)

Owen Sound Attack forward Tristan Delisle is the Midwest Division Academic Player of the Month for January. Delisle has excelled in his Grade 12 studies at Owen Sound District Secondary School, achieving a 92 percent average in Co-op, an 88 percentage average in International Business, a 90 percent average in English and a 70 percent average in Interdisciplinary Studies.

"Tristan has an excellent work ethic and the ability to tune out distractions and focus on the task at hand. He is usually the first to finish his assignments and is more than happy to help his teammates. As a result, he is an amazing asset in the classroom," said Attack Academic Advisor Sarah Rowe.

A 17-year-old centreman from St. Andrews West, Ont., Delisle has registered 22 points (6-16-22) in 40 games played with the Attack this season. Traded to Owen Sound at the start of the 2024-25 campaign, Delisle has appeared in 106 regular-season OHL games with both the Attack and the Oshawa Generals, recording 14 goals, 27 assists, and 41 points. Delisle was selected by the Generals in the third round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

West Division - Conor Walton (Windsor Spitfires)

Windsor Spitfires blueliner Conor Walton is the West Division Academic Player of the Month. The 18-year-old from Toronto, Ont., achieved a 90% average across three university-level courses at Laurentian University in the first semester, including high marks in Microeconomics, Geology, and History.

"Conor is an outstanding young man and an exceptional representative of a student athlete in the Ontario Hockey League. He is committed to his education and being the best person that he can be on and off the ice. Conor was able to balance his rigorous hockey schedule with his education," said Spitfires Academic Advisor, Danielle Chevalier.

Originally selected by the Sudbury Wolves in the fourth round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, the 6-foot-5, 204lb. defenceman appeared in four games with the Wolves during his rookie season before joining the Spitfires for the past two seasons. In 113 OHL regular-season contests, Walton has recorded 25 points (3-22-25). This season, he has tallied two goals, eight assists, and 10 points in 45 games played with the Spitfires.

