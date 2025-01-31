Game Day - January 31 - GUE vs. SAR

January 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Game one as the Royal City Jockstraps.

To purchase Jockstrap tickets over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Royal City Jockstraps Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Charlie Paquette

Recently named an assistant captain of the team for the remainder of the season

Currently leads the team in points (39), goals (18), assists (21)

Notched his first career hat trick against the Oshawa Generals on Sunday, January 26th

Who to Watch - Sarnia Sting

Beckham Edwards

46th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) in 39 games this season

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Sarnia 0-0-0-0 Guelph 0-0-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Sarnia 1-1-2-0 Guelph 3-0-1-0

Last 5 Years Sarnia 5-7-3-2 Guelph 12-3-1-1

Last 5 Years BFD vs. GUE @ Guelph Sarnia 2-2-3-1 Guelph 6-1-0-1

Last 5 Years BFD vs. GUE @ Sarnia Sarnia 3-5-0-1 Guelph 6-2-1-0

