Game Day - January 31 - GUE vs. SAR
January 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Game one as the Royal City Jockstraps.
To purchase Jockstrap tickets over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Royal City Jockstraps Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Charlie Paquette
Recently named an assistant captain of the team for the remainder of the season
Currently leads the team in points (39), goals (18), assists (21)
Notched his first career hat trick against the Oshawa Generals on Sunday, January 26th
Who to Watch - Sarnia Sting
Beckham Edwards
46th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Has 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) in 39 games this season
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Sarnia 0-0-0-0 Guelph 0-0-0-0
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Sarnia 1-1-2-0 Guelph 3-0-1-0
Last 5 Years Sarnia 5-7-3-2 Guelph 12-3-1-1
Last 5 Years BFD vs. GUE @ Guelph Sarnia 2-2-3-1 Guelph 6-1-0-1
Last 5 Years BFD vs. GUE @ Sarnia Sarnia 3-5-0-1 Guelph 6-2-1-0
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025
- Oshawa Edges Barrie, 3-2 - Barrie Colts
- Thomas, Lardis & Hamara 3-Point Nights Lead Dogs Past Hounds 6-4 - Brantford Bulldogs
- Rangers Earn Shootout Victory for Second Consecutive Game - Kitchener Rangers
- McCall Scores First OHL Goal as Otters Fall in London - Erie Otters
- Birds Force OT But Fall to Rangers in a Shootout, 3-2 - Flint Firebirds
- Gens Beat Colts in Overtime, 3-2 - Oshawa Generals
- Rye Stops 37 in First Star Performance as Petes Win in Brampton - Peterborough Petes
- February Is Talk Today Month in the Ontario Hockey League - OHL
- Campbell, Lachance, DiBlasi and Bordeaux Take Part in MacPherson Tournament - Saginaw Spirit
- OHL Announces Academic Players of the Month for January Presented by Hockley Valley Resort - OHL
- Carson Cameron Named OHL East Division Academic Player of the Month for January - Peterborough Petes
- CHL Recognizes February as Mental Health Awareness Month - OHL
- Game Day - January 31 - GUE vs. SAR - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Game 47, Firebirds vs Rangers - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Gens Look to Bounce Back against Conference Best Colts - Oshawa Generals
- The Tale of the Royal City Jockstraps - Guelph Storm
- The Royal City Jockstraps Rebrand Weekend - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.