Gens Look to Bounce Back against Conference Best Colts

January 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals remain at homes as they get set to take on the Barrie Colts who sit a top the Eastern Conference.

Oshawa is coming off a tough weekend that saw them split their two games, coming from behind to beat the Petes in a chippy game and falling 6-1 to the Guelph Storm. The Gens need to right the ship quickly in a tightly contested conference.

After a tough start to 2025 dropping five games in a row the Barrie Colts have pulled a complete 180 rattling off six straight wins. Barrie may boast the best Goalie tandem in the Ontario Hockey League as well as having nine NHL affiliated players.

It has been exactly one month since the teams played, with their last meeting coming on New Years Eve, and it was all Colts as they won 7-4

Barrie started the scoring early in a first period that saw six goals find the back of the net. Oshawa answered with a pair of their own but the Colts buried three in just over four minutes giving them a 4-2 lead at the intermission.

The second period saw the two teams trade goals as the Gens were unable to make up any ground in the middle frame.

Oshawa cut the two-goal lead in half when Brooks Rogowski was able to score a little after the halfway point of the period. Barrie was able to lock things down when they scored a couple minutes later and added an empty net later to seal the deal.

On the Generals side of the ice keep an eye out for Colorado Avalanche Prospect Calum Ritchie. The Gens forward picked up points in all but one game in the month of January, scoring three goals and adding 11 assists in eight games.

For the Barrie Colts watch for the teams leading scorer Riley Patterson who has collected 42 points in 44 games including 19 goals and 23 assists. Patterson a prospect of the Vancouver Canucks has picked up two points in four of his last five games.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.