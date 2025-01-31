February Is Talk Today Month in the Ontario Hockey League
January 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League is excited to announce another Talk Today Month in the OHL as the calendar turns from January to February this weekend.
Proudly presented by Syngenta Canada and Grain Farmers of Ontario, Talk Today Month sees all 20 OHL member teams host mental health awareness games in collaboration with CMHA branches. The game day experience will have several features that will serve to promote the importance of mental health, including:
A CMHA-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization's community-based services
A ceremonial puck drop and photo opportunity with local CMHA branches
Videos featuring OHL players talking about the importance of mental health in their day-to-day experience
Public service announcements about mental health and the Canadian Mental Health Association
A CMHA fundraising component
Originally launched by CMHA Ontario in partnership with the OHL in 2014, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of athletes across Canada.
The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.
CMHA Talk Today Month - Mental Health Awareness Nights:
Sunday, February 2nd
Sudbury Wolves (vs. Brantford Bulldogs) - 2:05pm
Guelph Storm (vs. Ottawa 67's) - 2:07pm
Sarnia Sting (vs. Kingston Frontenacs) - 4:00pm
Tuesday, February 4th
London Knights (vs. Kitchener Rangers) - 6:30pm
Wednesday, February 5th
Ottawa 67's (vs. Oshawa Generals) - 7:00pm
Windsor Spitfires (vs. Saginaw Spirit) - 7:05pm
Thursday, February 6th
North Bay Battalion (vs. Soo Greyhounds) - 7:00pm
Peterborough Petes (vs. Flint Firebirds) - 7:05pm
Friday, February 7th
Kitchener Rangers (vs. Owen Sound Attack) - 7:00pm
Saturday, February 8th
Owen Sound Attack (vs. North Bay Battalion) - 7:00pm
Wednesday, February 12th
Erie Otters (vs. Niagara IceDogs) - 7:00pm
Soo Greyhounds (vs. Saginaw Spirit) - 7:07pm
Wednesday, February 19th
Brampton Steelheads (vs. Oshawa Generals) - 7:00pm
Thursday, February 20th
Barrie Colts (vs. Owen Sound Attack) - 7:00pm
Friday, February 21st
Flint Firebirds (vs. North Bay Battalion) - 7:00pm
Kingston Frontenacs (vs. Brantford Bulldogs) - 7:00pm
Saturday, February 22nd
Saginaw Spirit (vs. Guelph Storm) - 7:05pm
Sunday, February 23rd
Oshawa Generals (vs. Kingston Frontenacs) - 6:05pm
Thursday, February 27th
Niagara IceDogs (vs. Erie Otters) - 7:00pm
Friday, February 28th
Brantford Bulldogs (vs. Oshawa Generals) - 7:00pm
