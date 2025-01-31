February Is Talk Today Month in the Ontario Hockey League

January 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League is excited to announce another Talk Today Month in the OHL as the calendar turns from January to February this weekend.

Proudly presented by Syngenta Canada and Grain Farmers of Ontario, Talk Today Month sees all 20 OHL member teams host mental health awareness games in collaboration with CMHA branches. The game day experience will have several features that will serve to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization's community-based services

A ceremonial puck drop and photo opportunity with local CMHA branches

Videos featuring OHL players talking about the importance of mental health in their day-to-day experience

Public service announcements about mental health and the Canadian Mental Health Association

A CMHA fundraising component

Originally launched by CMHA Ontario in partnership with the OHL in 2014, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of athletes across Canada.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

CMHA Talk Today Month - Mental Health Awareness Nights:

Sunday, February 2nd

Sudbury Wolves (vs. Brantford Bulldogs) - 2:05pm

Guelph Storm (vs. Ottawa 67's) - 2:07pm

Sarnia Sting (vs. Kingston Frontenacs) - 4:00pm

Tuesday, February 4th

London Knights (vs. Kitchener Rangers) - 6:30pm

Wednesday, February 5th

Ottawa 67's (vs. Oshawa Generals) - 7:00pm

Windsor Spitfires (vs. Saginaw Spirit) - 7:05pm

Thursday, February 6th

North Bay Battalion (vs. Soo Greyhounds) - 7:00pm

Peterborough Petes (vs. Flint Firebirds) - 7:05pm

Friday, February 7th

Kitchener Rangers (vs. Owen Sound Attack) - 7:00pm

Saturday, February 8th

Owen Sound Attack (vs. North Bay Battalion) - 7:00pm

Wednesday, February 12th

Erie Otters (vs. Niagara IceDogs) - 7:00pm

Soo Greyhounds (vs. Saginaw Spirit) - 7:07pm

Wednesday, February 19th

Brampton Steelheads (vs. Oshawa Generals) - 7:00pm

Thursday, February 20th

Barrie Colts (vs. Owen Sound Attack) - 7:00pm

Friday, February 21st

Flint Firebirds (vs. North Bay Battalion) - 7:00pm

Kingston Frontenacs (vs. Brantford Bulldogs) - 7:00pm

Saturday, February 22nd

Saginaw Spirit (vs. Guelph Storm) - 7:05pm

Sunday, February 23rd

Oshawa Generals (vs. Kingston Frontenacs) - 6:05pm

Thursday, February 27th

Niagara IceDogs (vs. Erie Otters) - 7:00pm

Friday, February 28th

Brantford Bulldogs (vs. Oshawa Generals) - 7:00pm

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.