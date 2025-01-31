Birds Force OT But Fall to Rangers in a Shootout, 3-2

January 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers battle the Flint Firebirds

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Kitchener Rangers battle the Flint Firebirds(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds erased a 2-0 deficit to force overtime, but ultimately fell to the Kitchener Rangers in a shootout, 3-2 at the Dort Financial Center on Friday night.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Six minutes into the contest, Flint found itself in a 2-0 hole after a fast start from the Rangers. Trent Swick had the opening goal for Kitchener and Tanner Lam followed with a goal a minute later.

In the second period, the Firebirds began to punch back. After minutes of pressure and scoring chances on Kitchener goaltender Jackson Parsons, Flint was finally able to crack the scoring column. Matthew Wang found defenseman Rylan Fellinger drifting in from the blue line, who fired the puck into the top corner of the net to make it 2-1.

Kitchener had an opportunity late in the second period to regain a two-goal lead with back-to-back power play opportunities. However, the Firebird penalty kill stood strong led by multiple saves from Nathan Day to keep the score 2-1 heading into the third period.

Flint scored the equalizer six minutes into the third frame thanks to Sam McCue. Off a face-off, McCue won the race to the loose puck on the side boards, and quickly put it on goal. The puck snuck its way through Parsons from the odd angle to even the score at 2-2.

Both teams had opportunities to take the lead down the stretch, but Day and Parsons shut the door for their teams, sending the game to overtime. The trend of strong goaltending continued into the extra period as well, ultimately sending the game to a shootout with a score of 2-2.

In the shootout, Swick opened with a goal for the Rangers, and Kaden Pitre would even the score in the second round for Flint. Jack Pridham put one past Day to set up a must-score situation for McCue. Despite scoring the tying goal in regulation, McCue didn't have the same luck in the shootout, being denied by Parsons resulting in the 3-2 Rangers victory.

The Firebirds fell to 20-22-2-3 in the shootout loss while Kitchener improved to 35-9-3-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Sam McCue's goal was his eighth in eight games since joining the Firebirds. He has eight goals and four assists and is now on a six-game point streak...the Firebirds finished the season series with the Rangers with a record of 1-1-0-2. All four games were decided by one goal and three of the four went past regulation...Ryland Fellinger has goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his OHL career.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds are back at home on Saturday night to take on the Kingston Frontenacs. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

