Campbell, Lachance, DiBlasi and Bordeaux Take Part in MacPherson Tournament

January 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Aurora, Ont. - Four Spirit prospects will take the ice at the historic MacPherson Tournament this weekend. Liam Campbell, Ian Lachance, and Sammy DiBlasi will represent Team GOJHL, while Cooper Bordeaux skates with St. Andrew's College.

An eighth-round pick by the Spirit in 2023, Bordeaux is in his first season at St. Andrew's. He's posted 1G-6A-7P through 15 games with the U18 squad. Last season, the Saginaw native went all the way to a national championship game with the Detroit Little Caeser's U16 program.

Forward Liam Campbell leads the way for the Spirit prospects on Team GOJHL. He sits third on the Chatham Maroons in scoring with 20G-17A-37P in 30 games. Campbell also joined the Spirit for five games earlier this season, making his OHL debut on December 1st in Sarnia. The Spirit selected Campbell in the seventh round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection.

Ian Lachance sits right behind Campbell on Chatham's scoring list with 20G-14A-34P in 34 games this year. The Timmins, Ont. native was selected by the Spirit in this past season's U18 Priority Selection. He was the top scorer and MVP of the Great Northern U18 League last season after posting 74 points in 35 games with the Timmins Majors.

Saginaw's other native prospect, goaltender Sammy DiBlasi, started Friday morning's matchup with the Brunswick School Bruins. DiBlasi also made his OHL debut this season with the Spirit on November 27th in Windsor. His tenure with the Chatham Maroons this season has seen seven wins, and the team's top marks in SV% (.916) and GAA (2.86). The Spirit selected DiBlasi in the ninth round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

