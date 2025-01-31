The Royal City Jockstraps Rebrand Weekend

January 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are excited to officially unveil the Royal City Jockstraps one-weekend rebrand for the home games on Friday, January 31st and Sunday, February 2nd.

For this weekend only, the Guelph Storm will honour the Royal City Jockstraps legacy, along with one of Guelph's famous inventions, the jockstrap. While the city of Guelph cannot take sole claim for the invention, in 1927 the Guelph Elastic Hosiery Company made significant improvements to the initial design, dating back to the 1870's in America.

The Royal City Jockstraps jersey will return to the ice and looks drastically different from any other Guelph Storm jersey on record. It features a vibrant orange design, with cream and black lines throughout both the jersey and the socks. The design boasts a humourful logo of a superhero-style peanut suited up with a jock shield that is battle-ready, an orange cape, and of course, a hockey stick. The design also features an additional logo on the shoulder of two peanuts with the jock shied, and a crown on top as a nod to the Royal City name.

All new logos were conceptualized by Guelph Storm graphic designers Darius Navarro and Hunter Sutherland ahead of the 2024/2025 regular season.

The weekend rebrand doesn't just stop at jerseys! Fans can enjoy a virtual takeover throughout the Sleeman Centre including digital assets and in-arena signs. The beloved mascots Spyke and Stormy will have the weekend to rest as the team introduces "Nutty", the official Royal City Jockstraps mascot.

The rebrand can be enjoyed for seasons to come as the Royal City Jockstrap jersey will be worn in a game each year to raise funds for local not-for-profits. This season's jersey auction will benefit Victim Services Wellington - the charity of choice of Guelph's local First Responders as we honour the courage, commitment, and sacrifices of Guelph Police Services, Guelph Fire Services, and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services with the fifth annual First Responders game on Friday night.

Catch the Royal City Jockstraps take the ice for the official rebrand weekend starting tonight, Friday, January 31st as the Sarnia Sting come to town for the first time this season. To purchase Jockstrap tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Royal City Jockstraps Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

