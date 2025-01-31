McCall Scores First OHL Goal as Otters Fall in London

January 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







London, ON -- Friday night saw the Otters travel to London for the final time this regular season to battle their rivals and the number one team in the CHL, the London Knights. Coming in with plenty of confidence following their OT win Wednesday in Owen Sound, the Otters would look to guarantee a winning road trip.

The first period would see both teams trading chances early on and the Knights showing their talent. They would be the ones to strike first with the period's only goal, a short-handed goal from Jacob Julien (SHG, 9). The Otters would respond well, creating chances of their own but would not be able to break-through in the first. London held the lead after the first 20 minutes, 1-0. Shots on goal would be even at 14-14.

A wild second period would begin with both teams trading chances. It would be Erie who would find their equalizing goal as Quinn McCall (1) would score his first OHL goal to tie the game at 1-1. The Knights would then respond with a beautiful passing play and Jared Wooley (6) would make it 2-1 Knights. London would keep the pressure on as Denver Barkey (17) scored to give London a 3-1 lead. Late in the period the Otters would capitalize on a draw play with Malcolm Spence (20) getting Erie back within one at 3-2. This was the score through two as Erie would have 1:17 of power play time carrying over into the third period. Shots on goal would favor the Knights 29-22.

The third would get underway with Erie on the power play. Unable to capitalize, the Knights would get the game's next big break as Landon Sim (21) would make it 4-2 in favor of the home team. After this tally, the Knights would lock things down defensively and hold on to win by the final of 4-2. Final shot total would see the Knights outshoot Erie 41-29.

The Otters will conclude their road trip Saturday in Sarnia, with their first road battle of the season against the Sting. The team will return home Tuesday for the annual School-Day Game as they take on the Guelph Storm.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.