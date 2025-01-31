Gens Beat Colts in Overtime, 3-2

January 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals faced the Barrie Colts in the Battle of the East on Friday night. They hoped to win. After a long and tight battle, the Gens prevailed in overtime, 3-2.

The Gens outplayed the Colts in the first period, circling the Colts net. Luca D'Amato fired first, securing his 5th of the season and the first goal of the night for the Gens.

The Colts were slow to record shots on the net, as the Gens continued to fire the puck at the net, recording 41 shots whereas the Colts only had 29.

Going into the second, the Gens received many powerplay opportunities, but couldn't capitalize on them. The Colts were aggressive on the ice, hoping the Gens would fight back, but they were laser-focused on increasing their lead.

The Gens began the third up by one and hoped to continue that lead strong. Early in the third, Colts Kashawn Aitcheson scored on the powerplay.

Lauri Sinivuori stepped right on the doorstep after receiving the assist from Owen Griffin and netted the second goal for the Gens.

The Gens gave up a few power plays, including one major in the final five minutes, which allowed the Colts' Emil Hemming to secure a last-minute tie-breaking goal and send this game into overtime.

In overtime, the Gens killed the rest of the PK successfully and quickly went to work. Luke Torrance came flying off the bench and fired the puck straight into the back of the net recording a chilling game-winning goal.

The Generals shut down the Colts in a 3-2 win in overtime. The Generals will be on the road tomorrow to face the Peterborough Petes. Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV, puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Catch the Generals back at home on Friday Feb 7th to face the Ottawa 67's.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.