CHL Recognizes February as Mental Health Awareness Month

January 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - In partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Talk Today program, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and its Member Leagues - the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - are proud to recognize February as Talk Today Mental Health Awareness Month.

Over the next five weeks, numerous Clubs will join forces with their local CMHA branches to promote positive mental health messaging and host a dedicated game night in support of their local CMHA branch and mental health awareness within their community (see the full schedule below).

During the 51 game nights that will be held across the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL to build mental health awareness between January and March, the game-day experience in those communities will include various activations, including:

A CMHA kiosk on the arena concourse where fans can learn about mental health and the organization's community-based services.

A ceremonial puck drop and photo opportunity with the local CMHA branch.

Videos featuring players talking about the importance of mental health.

Public service announcements about mental health and the local CMHA branch.

Various 50/50, jersey auctions and other fundraising efforts will be conducted to support local CMHA chapters.

In addition to these CMHA game nights, several CHL clubs in the U.S. will also host Mental Health Awareness nights, including the Erie Otters (February 12), Flint Firebirds (February 21), and Saginaw Spirit (February 22).

"The CHL, its Member Leagues, and Clubs are proud to continue our efforts alongside the CMHA and its Talk Today program to promote the importance of mental health," stated Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. "Through education, resources, and ongoing support, we strive to create an environment where players, staff, and fans feel empowered to prioritize their mental well-being. Together with the CMHA, we are dedicated to reducing stigma, fostering open conversations, and ensuring that everyone in the hockey community knows that help is always available."

"The success of Talk Today wouldn't be possible without the incredible support and leadership of our partners across the CHL," said CMHA Ontario CEO Camille Quenneville. "We're proud to see this program grow year over year and grateful for the support we've had across major junior hockey. Together we're helping create a world where people know it's OK to ask for help."

As the first official spokesperson for the CMHA's Talk Today program, Kingston Frontenacs forward and Calgary Flames prospect Jacob Battaglia will be supporting the CMHA's sports mental health awareness and suicide prevention program by raising awareness and encouraging positive conversations about mental health throughout the month of February. Some of the activities Battaglia will be leading include:

Launching a new campaign called Pass the Puck, where teams across the OHL will challenge each other online to share positive messages about mental health and "pass the puck" to another team.

A unique new collaboration between CMHA Ontario's Someone's Someone campaign and Talk Today program where Jacob will use his platform to highlight that behind all the mental health and addictions stats, we're all someone's someone.

A social media takeover on CMHA Ontario's accounts, showing how he supports his mental health.

This past November, during the 2024 CHL/USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada, the CHL raised nearly $9,000 to support Talk Today and the local CMHA branches in London and Oshawa. This is in addition to the over $125,000 raised at CHL national events over the past three seasons. These funds help support the Talk Today program and local CMHA branches in communities across the league.

The CHL's fundraising efforts are part of a three-year commitment made in March 2024 to dedicate fundraising activities to support the CMHA's Talk Today program, the league's mental health and suicide awareness initiative for teams.

Launched in 2014 as a collaboration between CMHA Ontario and the OHL, the Talk Today program later expanded to include the WHL and the QMJHL. Over the past decade, it has grown into one of Canada's most comprehensive mental health initiatives in sports, educating athletes about mental health and offering support when needed.

Since its inception, the program has provided mental health and suicide awareness training to more than 5,800 individuals, including players, coaches, billets, parents, and staff across the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL. All 60 clubs from across the CHL participate in the program every season, ensuring all new players, staff, and coaches are trained.

For more information about Talk Today or to check out a Talk Today awareness game near you, visit www.talktoday.ca.

Schedule of CMHA Talk Today Awareness Game Nights in 2024-25

WHL OHL QMJHL

Edmonton Oil Kings 26-Jan Guelph Storm 02-Feb Moncton Wildcats 16-Jan

Regina Pats 01-Feb Sarnia Sting 02-Feb Baie-Comeau Drakkar 31-Jan

Brandon Wheat Kings 05-Feb Sudbury Wolves 02-Feb Chicoutimi Saguenéens 05-Feb

Calgary Hitmen 05-Feb London Knights 04-Feb Sherbrooke Phoenix 05-Feb

Victoria Royals 05-Feb Ottawa 67's 05-Feb Acadie-Bathurst Titan 06-Feb

Vancouver Giants 07-Feb Windsor Spitfires 05-Feb Québec Remparts 07-Feb

Red Deer Rebels 11-Feb North Bay Battalion 06-Feb Charlottetown Islanders 13-Feb

Saskatoon Blades 11-Feb Peterborough Petes 06-Feb Rimouski Océanic 13-Feb

Swift Current Broncos 11-Feb Kitchener Rangers 07-Feb Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 15-Feb

Lethbridge Hurricanes 12-Feb Owen Sound Attack 08-Feb Drummondville Voltigeurs 16-Feb

Prince Albert Raiders 12-Feb Soo Greyhounds 12-Feb Victoriaville Tigres 16-Feb

Medicine Hat Tigers 15-Feb Brampton Steelheads 19-Feb Saint John Sea Dogs 17-Feb

Kelowna Rockets 21-Feb Barrie Colts 20-Feb Cape Breton Eagles 21-Feb

Moose Jaw Warriors 25-Feb Kingston Frontenacs 21-Feb Halifax Mooseheads 22-Feb

Prince George Cougars 25-Feb Oshawa Generals 23-Feb Shawinigan Cataractes 23-Feb

Kamloops Blazers 26-Feb Niagara IceDogs 27-Feb Gatineau Olympiques 26-Feb

Brantford Bulldogs 28-Feb Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 28-Feb

Val-d'Or Foreurs 07-Mar

*In addition to these CMHA game nights, several CHL clubs in the U.S. will also host Mental Health Awareness nights, including the Erie Otters (Wednesday, February 12), Flint Firebirds (Friday, February 21), & Saginaw Spirit (Saturday, February 22)

