Game Day, Game 47, Firebirds vs Rangers - 7 p.m.

January 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 47 - Firebirds vs Rangers

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Windsor Spitfires scored the game's first goal in the first period but the Firebirds responded with five unanswered goals and went on to beat the Spitfires, 5-1, on Thursday night at the WFCU Centre. Matthew Mania had three assists and Sam McCue scored a hat trick to power the Firebirds attack.

HATS OFF: Sam McCue had a hat trick during Thursday's win in Windsor, the first hat trick of his OHL career and the first hat trick of the season for the Firebirds. McCue has now played seven games since joining the Firebirds via a trade from the Owen Sound Attack and has registered seven goals and four assists. He has recorded a point in all put one of his games for Flint and now has four multi-point games. McCue's hat trick came in his 143rd career OHL game. Flint had recorded 16 two-goal games on the season prior to McCue's hat trick.

POINTS AT A MANIACAL RATE: Matthew Mania recorded three assists during Thursday's win in Windsor, his fourth three-point game of the season and his first three-assist game of the year. Mania has four multi-point games in his last six outings. After starting the season with one goal and seven assists in his first 24 games, the Los Angeles Kings prospect has four goals and 18 assists in his last 22. His 22 points lead the Firebirds during that stretch.

A LOOMING MILESTONE: Nathan Day earned his 62nd career win on Thursday night, which matched Luke Cavallin for the most in Firebirds franchise history. In 135 career games as a Firebird, Day is 62-55-3-4. Cavallin, Day's former teammate from the 2021-22 season, played 143 games for Flint and went 62-57-3-5. Cavallin is under contract with the Laval Rocket of the AHL and has split the 2024-25 season between Laval and its ECHL affiliate, the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

ODDS AND ENDS: Friday's game is the final game of the regular season between the Firebirds and the Rangers. Flint is 1-1-0-1 in the season series. Every game has been decided by one goal, with one ending in OT and one in a shootout...the Rangers have won four straight games entering Friday...Kitchener goaltender Jackson Parsons leads the league in GAA (2.18), wins (27) and is second in SV% (.923).

UP NEXT: The Firebirds finish out their weekend on Saturday night at home against the Kingston Frontenacs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.