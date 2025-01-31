Rye Stops 37 in First Star Performance as Petes Win in Brampton

January 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes' Brady Stonehouse in action

(Peterborough Petes) Peterborough Petes' Brady Stonehouse in action(Peterborough Petes)

(Brampton, ON) - On Friday, January 31, the Peterborough Petes were in Brampton to complete a home and home with the Brampton Steelheads. The Petes scored twice in the third period to win the game by a score of 5-4.

Caden Taylor led the way for the Petes with a goal and an assist, while Aiden Young and Rio Kaiser both had two assists. Braydon McCallum, Martin Matejicek, Brady Stonehouse, and Colin Fitzgerald all scored, as Jonathan Melee, Blake Gowan, Liam Ladds, and Nico Addy each had an assist. Easton Rye stopped 37/41 for his eighth win of the season, being named first star of the game in the process.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Brampton Goal (3:07) - Luke Misa (26), Assists - Porter Martone (43), Carson Rehkopf (32)

Peterborough Goal (4:35) - Braydon McCallum (6), Assists - Jonathan Melee (8), Rio Kaiser (3)

Peterborough Goal (12:22) - Martin Matejicek (8), Assists - Caden Taylor (12), Aiden Young (13)

Peterborough Goal (12:43) - Brady Stonehouse (8), Assists - Blake Gowan (6), Liam Ladds (11)

Brampton Goal (19:07) - Luke Misa (27), Unassisted

Second Period:

Brampton Goal (14:21) - Jack Van Volsen (12), Assist - Stevie Leskovar (1)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (9:27) - Caden Taylor (12), Assist - Rio Kaiser (4)

Peterborough Goal (11:20) - Colin Fitzgerald (11), Assists - Nico Addy (9), Aiden Young (14)

Brampton Goal (19:27) - Jack Van Volsen (13), Assist - Finn Harding (32)

The Petes are back in action for their annual Pink in the Rink game presented by Paris Marine on Saturday, February 1, when they host the rival Oshawa Generals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets for the game are sold-out, but fans can still catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.