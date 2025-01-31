Rangers Earn Shootout Victory for Second Consecutive Game
January 31, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers' Luca Romano congratulated by team
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Alex Martin/Flint Firebirds )
Flint, MI - For the second consecutive game, a Kitchener Ranger game was decided by a shootout. This time however, it only required three rounds with Trent Swick and Jack Pridham each scoring and Jackson Parsons turning away two Firebird attempts. The East Avenue Blue have now won five straight games - three straight decided by just one goal. The Rangers now finish the season series with Flint taking a least a point in all four contests earning a 3-0-1-0 record. Trent Swick surpassed the 20-goal mark for the second time in his OHL career and Jackson Parsons increased his league leading win total to 28.
Kitchener scored twice within two minutes in the opening period to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. Trent Swick finished off a sweet behind-the-back pass from Christian Humphreys to open the scoring. Tanner Lam ripped a shot far side into the top left corner for Kitchener's second-and-final goal of the game. Flint added one goal in the second period through Rylan Fellinger and another in the third by Sam McCue to force overtime. With the Rangers killing off a Flint power play in the extra frame, a shootout was needed. Usual suspects, Trent Swick and Jack Pridham scored on their attempts, while Jackson Parsons turned away Sam McCue on Flint's final attempt to win the game.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 1, FLNT 0
4:44 Trent Swick (20) - Christian Humphreys, Jack Pridham
KIT 2, FLNT 0
5:58 Tanner Lam (10) - Luca Romano
2nd Period
KIT 2, FLNT 1
8:57 Rylan Fellinger (3) - Matthew Wang, Karlis Flugins
3rd Period
KIT 2, FLNT 2
6:07 Sam McCue (26) - Unassisted
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Jackson Parsons (32 Saves, 2/3 in Shootout)
Second Star: Jack Pridham (1A, Shootout Goal)
Third Star: Nathan Day (32 Saves)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 32 - FLNT 31
Power play: KIT 0/2 - FLNT 0/2
FO%: KIT 65.5% - FLNT 34.5%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 32 Saves, 2 GA, 2/3 in Shootout
L: Nathan Day (FLNT) - 32 Saves, 2 GA, 1/3 in Shootout
UP NEXT:
Following Friday's game in Flint, the Rangers will head to Saginaw for their final game over the border in the regular season against the Spirit on Saturday, February 1st. The club will then wrap up its five-game road trip against their Midwest Division rivals, the London Knights, on Tuesday, February 4th at Canada Life Place. Puck drop against the Spirt is set for 7:05 p.m.
Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
