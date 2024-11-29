The Storm Ground The Spitfires With A 6-2 Win In The New Alternate Jerseys

November 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Carter Stevens opened up the scoring at the midway point of the first period, followed by a Spitfires goal just 5 minutes later. Vilmer Alriksson put the Storm up 2-1 to end the first period off a feed from Max Namestnikov. Noah Morneau quickly tied the game for Windsor only 18 seconds in the middle frame. Alriksson potted his second of the game with a tap-in to close the second period. Quinn Beauchesne, Tommy Budnick, and Alex McLean post third-period goals to lift the Storm. Brayden Gillespie stood tall the net stopping 41 shots to come his way.

Attendance and 50/50...

Thank you Storm fans for being a part of our 4,758-person crowd at tonight's game. The winning 50/50 number was L-7928138 and the jackpot was $5,425.00 in support of the Guelph Ringette Assocation.

Up Next...

The Storm are back in action for a Sunday matinee game against the rival Kitchener Rangers. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.