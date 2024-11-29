Lev Katzin Commits to Storm

November 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today that 2023 fifth-round pick Lev Katzin has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club.

The 2007-born forward is joining the Storm after playing 66 games over the last two seasons for the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers where he recorded 12 goals and 27 assists for 39 points and added another 3 points in 8 playoff games. The Penn State University commit was a member of the gold medal-winning Team Canada White at the 2023 U17 World Hockey Challenge in Prince Edward Island last November where he notched 2 goals and 1 assist in 8 games.

"Lev was amongst the elite players available in his OHL draft year," said George Burnett. "Lev has an impressive skill set and skating ability and we look forward to him contributing in all situations for our hockey club."

Heading into his OHL draft year, the Thornhill, Ontario native amassed 56 goals and 87 assists for 143 points is in 81 games for the GTHL's Toronto Marlies U16 AAA program while serving as an alternate captain for his club. Katzin added another three goals and five assists in five games during the 2023 OHL Cup.

"I'm honoured and excited to join the Guelph Storm. I can't wait to get started and to help the team in any way I can. I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and playing as soon as possible," said Katzin. "Guelph has a rich history and I'm thankful for the opportunity. I can't wait to get going."

Katzin is currently completing his rehab from an upper-body injury and is expected to join the lineup in the near future. He will wear #33 for the Storm.

