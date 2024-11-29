Barrie Falls to Sudbury, 5-3

November 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Barrie and Sudbury travelled north to the Sudbury Community Arena on Friday for their second matchup in as many days. The Wolves' poor record against the Colts this season was compounded by a 4-3 overtime loss in Barrie on Thursday night, a game in which Sudbury led 3-0. The Colts received a boost for this game in the form of a returning Kashawn Aitcheson. Barrie's star defenseman was a scratch the night prior after competing in the CHL vs USA Prospects Challenge.

A fast-paced first period was punctuated by a pair of Sudbury goals that put the Colts behind 2-0 early. It was an opening frame that oddly resembled that of Thursday's contest, Barrie was able to manufacture opportunities and had multiple odd-man rushes but weren't able to gain any traction on the scoreboard. The Colts overcame a 3 goal deficit in last night's game and would look to replicate that comeback in this one.

The middle frame picked up steam rather quickly when the returnee Kashawn Aitcheson solved the previously unbeaten Sudbury goaltender to halve the Wolves' lead. 37 seconds after the Aitcheson goal Barrie's Dalyn Wakely notched his 10th goal this season and tied the game at 2. It took Sudbury just 5 minutes, however, to uproot the Colts' comeback attempt by scoring to take back the lead 3-2. Sudbury almost escaped into the 2nd intermission with the lead until Cole Beaudoin evened this one up with a beautiful release, making it a 3-3 game headed into the third.

The first half of the final frame was tight until around the midway mark of the period when momentum swung back in favour of Sudbury and they broke the tie to take a 4-3 lead. The Colts desperately tried to find some of that comeback magic they've displayed in past games but were unable to climb back in this one, leaving the door open for Sudbury to score on the Colts' empty net, and seal their first win versus Barrie this year.

Barrie had been a thorn in Sudbury's side all season, a season in which Sudbury has actually found success and boast a positive record of 13-8-4-0, none of that success had come against their division rivals to the south, until tonight. The conference standings won't budge as a result of this game, the Colts remain in 2nd with 32 points and the Wolves in 5th with 30, Barrie also has a game in hand. This was the 6th of 8 meetings between these two this season, they now stare down a long layoff by their standards, as the two won't meet again until January.

