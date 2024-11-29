OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay
November 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that, due to inclement weather and travel conditions from an incoming winter storm, tonight's regular season game between the Soo Greyhounds and visiting North Bay Battalion has been postponed.
The regular season game between Sault Ste. Marie and visiting North Bay scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, November 30, remains tentative pending further notice.
