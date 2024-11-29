Storm Release New Alternate Jersey

November 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Guelph Storm are proud to officially unveil the team's first alternate jersey in over 15 years.

"For several seasons, we've had fans ask for the return of a black Storm jersey. We're proud to debut a collaborative design on Friday night that answers their calls and brings a black jersey back into our team sweater rotation for years to come," offered Guelph Storm Vice President, Business Operations Matt Newby.

Unlike the Storm's current primary logo with design roots that trace back to the funnel cloud found on the team's first-ever jerseys in 1991, the newly introduced logo has a more classic circular look that focuses on the lightning bolt with Guelph Storm wordmark.

The black jerseys feature crimson and white horizontal striping to match the logo. The trim of the player numbers features a metallic silver fabric making the numbers pop on the black and crimson colouring. The design includes a new secondary logo on the shoulders, an "S" with a lightning effect and a puck in the centre which was also seen on the 2024 Pink the Rink jerseys. The alternate jerseys will be worn with black helmets, black gloves and black socks which include the same crimson and white striping as the jersey.

All new logos were created by the late Keith Flynn of Flynnagain Productions in 2017 when the Storm redesigned their current primary logo.

New Storm merchandise centered around the alternate jersey is available for purchase at Spyke's Sport Shop in person and online. Replica alternate jerseys will be available at Spyke's Sport Shop and are delayed due to league-wide shipping issues.

Catch the Storm take the ice in the new alternate jerseys for the first time tonight. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

