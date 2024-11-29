Generals Host Brantford

November 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON. - The Generals will host the Bulldogs tonight as well as their fifth annual Pride Night inside the TCC. Oshawa is coming off a win at home against Sudbury on Sunday and looks to keep it rolling tonight.

The last time these two teams met, Oshawa collapsed in the third period after taking a major penalty, resulting in a five-minute penalty kill in which the Bulldogs scored three goals to tie the game and force overtime. The game was ultimately decided in the shootout, where Oshawa missed all three shots and lost their first game in a shootout of the season.

The Generals hope to bounce back from that loss and beat Brantford. To do so, they will have to stay disciplined and ensure they stay out of the penalty box. Oshawa is 1-2 against Brantford, with the only win coming on home ice. They can keep the trend alive with a win tonight.

Colby Barlow is just one point away from 200 career OHL points and is a point-per-game player against the Bulldogs this season, giving him an excellent chance to reach the milestone.

On the Bulldogs keep an eye out for Nick Lardis who leads the team in both points and goals with 36 points, including 23 goals in 22 games so far this season.

You can catch all the action on Rogers TV and CHL TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:05 PM.

