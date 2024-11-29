Rangers Erase Two-Goal Third Period Deficit, Beat Attack 6-5

November 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - Fans were on the edge of their seats in a thrilling game at The Aud Friday night as the Rangers and Attack traded blows for 60 minutes. Kitchener was hit with three unanswered Attack goals to open the third period but responded with three of their own to earn a 6-5 victory on home ice. Rangers' captain, Matthew Andonovski skated in his 200th career game and fellow Ottawa Senator prospect, Luke Ellinas recorded his 50th career point.

Kitchener held a 2-1 lead after the first period with Adrian Misaljevic and Luke Ellinas recording the goals. They held an identical one-goal lead through 40 minutes of play with Andrew Vermeulen scoring late in the middle frame. Owen Sound scored three unanswered goals within 4:06 of the third period to take a 5-3 lead. The Rangers' power play came alive scoring on three straight opportunities with goals from Luca Romano, Misaljevic, and Ellinas to take a 6-5 lead and conclude a six-goal third period. The East Avenue Blue dug in for the final eight minutes of play and earned a hard fought two points.

Attendance: 6,441

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

OS 0, KIT 1

1:35 Adrian Misaljevic (14) - Tanner Lam, Alexander Bilecki

OS 1, KIT 1

7:22 Rafik Varosyan (3) - Declan Waddick

OS 1, KIT 2

19:24 Luke Ellinas (12) - Cameron Reid

2nd Period

OS 2, KIT 2

6:22 Ben Cormier (5) - Unassisted

OS 2, KIT 3

17:33 Andrew Vermeulen (6) - Justin Bottineau, Carson Campbell

3rd Period

OS 3, KIT 3

0:39 Tristan Delisle (5) - Landen Hookey

OS 4, KIT 3

Declan Waddick (5) - Unassisted

OS 5, KIT 3

4:06 Braedyn Rogers (3) - Landen Hookey, Tristan Delisle

OS 5, KIT 4

6:14 Luca Romano (14) - Andrew Vermeulen, Tanner Lam - PPG

OS 5, KIT 5

9:49 Adrian Misaljevic (15) - Trent Swick, Jack Pridham - PPG

OS 5, KIT 6

12:01 Luke Ellinas (13) - Andrew Vermeulen, Jakub Chromiak - PPG/GWG

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Andrew Vermeulen (1G, 2A)

Second Period: Luke Ellinas (2 G, GWG)

Third Period: Tristan Delisle (OS)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: OS 31 - KIT 42

Power play: OS 0/2 - KIT 3/5

FO%: OS 48.7% - KIT 51.3%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 26/31 Saves

L: Carter George (OS) - 36/42 Saves

UP NEXT: 

Following their game against the Attack, the Rangers will wrap up their weekend with a matinee clash versus their Highway Seven rivals, the Guelph Storm, on Sunday, December 1st. Puck drop against the Storm is scheduled for 2:07 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre. Kitchener will then kick off a two-game homestand beginning with the Brantford Bulldogs on Tuesday, December 3rd for their annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

