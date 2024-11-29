Rangers Erase Two-Goal Third Period Deficit, Beat Attack 6-5
November 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - Fans were on the edge of their seats in a thrilling game at The Aud Friday night as the Rangers and Attack traded blows for 60 minutes. Kitchener was hit with three unanswered Attack goals to open the third period but responded with three of their own to earn a 6-5 victory on home ice. Rangers' captain, Matthew Andonovski skated in his 200th career game and fellow Ottawa Senator prospect, Luke Ellinas recorded his 50th career point.
Kitchener held a 2-1 lead after the first period with Adrian Misaljevic and Luke Ellinas recording the goals. They held an identical one-goal lead through 40 minutes of play with Andrew Vermeulen scoring late in the middle frame. Owen Sound scored three unanswered goals within 4:06 of the third period to take a 5-3 lead. The Rangers' power play came alive scoring on three straight opportunities with goals from Luca Romano, Misaljevic, and Ellinas to take a 6-5 lead and conclude a six-goal third period. The East Avenue Blue dug in for the final eight minutes of play and earned a hard fought two points.
Attendance: 6,441
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
OS 0, KIT 1
1:35 Adrian Misaljevic (14) - Tanner Lam, Alexander Bilecki
OS 1, KIT 1
7:22 Rafik Varosyan (3) - Declan Waddick
OS 1, KIT 2
19:24 Luke Ellinas (12) - Cameron Reid
2nd Period
OS 2, KIT 2
6:22 Ben Cormier (5) - Unassisted
OS 2, KIT 3
17:33 Andrew Vermeulen (6) - Justin Bottineau, Carson Campbell
3rd Period
OS 3, KIT 3
0:39 Tristan Delisle (5) - Landen Hookey
OS 4, KIT 3
Declan Waddick (5) - Unassisted
OS 5, KIT 3
4:06 Braedyn Rogers (3) - Landen Hookey, Tristan Delisle
OS 5, KIT 4
6:14 Luca Romano (14) - Andrew Vermeulen, Tanner Lam - PPG
OS 5, KIT 5
9:49 Adrian Misaljevic (15) - Trent Swick, Jack Pridham - PPG
OS 5, KIT 6
12:01 Luke Ellinas (13) - Andrew Vermeulen, Jakub Chromiak - PPG/GWG
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Andrew Vermeulen (1G, 2A)
Second Period: Luke Ellinas (2 G, GWG)
Third Period: Tristan Delisle (OS)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: OS 31 - KIT 42
Power play: OS 0/2 - KIT 3/5
FO%: OS 48.7% - KIT 51.3%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 26/31 Saves
L: Carter George (OS) - 36/42 Saves
UP NEXT:
Following their game against the Attack, the Rangers will wrap up their weekend with a matinee clash versus their Highway Seven rivals, the Guelph Storm, on Sunday, December 1st. Puck drop against the Storm is scheduled for 2:07 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre. Kitchener will then kick off a two-game homestand beginning with the Brantford Bulldogs on Tuesday, December 3rd for their annual Teddy Bear Toss game.
